Phone Arena
Virgin Media launches faster Essential Broadband plan for people on Universal Credit
If you live in the UK and are part of a household facing financial difficulties but still want faster internet, you might want to check Virgin Media's latest offering. As the carrier recently announced, it has introduced a new broadband plan called Essential Broadband Plus, designed to give people on Universal Credit a faster internet connection at home. Customers on the new subscription tier will have average download speeds of 54Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps. And all this comes for £20 a month on a 30-day rolling contract, without any setup fee. Furthermore, the new tier is available for new and existing Virgin Media customers.
Phone Arena
Emergency SOS is now live on the iPhone 14 lineup in the US and Canada
IPhone 14 users residing in the US or Canada have access to Apple’s new Emergency SOS service. The technology is available on all iPhone 14 models and enables users to send emergency messages when outside of cellular coverage or Wi-Fi. Alongside this feature, an extra function in the Find...
Phone Arena
Retailer leaked the Moto Watch 70: a simple but capable fitness tracker
Last year, we saw that Motorola is aiming to get back into the smartwatch game with at least three models planned. One of them, the Moto Watch 100 is already live, which leaves two more to go. Or rather one left, as BestBuy Canada has seemingly unveiled the second of...
Phone Arena
Spotify introduces new billing choice for Android users
Spotify and Google announced over the weekend they have partnered to offer customers using Android devices a new purchase experience. The new feature was first unveiled back in March but wasn’t released right away. After months of working to build the so-called User Choice Billing (UCB), the feature is now rolling out to Android users.
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Portugal's World Cup warm-up match
Cristiano Ronaldo has made more headlines for his comments off the pitch than for his playing ability over the last few weeks as the World Cup has drawn near. And it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon, with reports coming out on Wednesday that the Portuguese superstar will miss his team's World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria. Ronaldo reportedly pulled out of training because of a stomach bug.
Australia says Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian government confirmed on Thursday that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile combines groundbreaking standalone 5G and Ultra Capacity tech for maximum speed
There used to be a time (not that long ago) when T-Mobile essentially announced a new 5G breakthrough, massive wireless network expansion, or meaningful speed upgrade for millions of customers once every few weeks or so. While those kinds of bombastic announcements primarily designed to name and shame the competition...
Phone Arena
Vote now: What would make you switch to another smartphone brand?
And here we are with the controversial topics again! Are you brand-loyal? There’s nothing wrong with that - I’ve been a fan of Sony smartphones since the day I bought one decades ago, and I still have a soft spot for Xperia phones. I’m sure many of you...
Phone Arena
Official Android 13 updates are now rolling out to six (!!!) different OnePlus phones
If you've been following the mobile industry for more than a little while, you might remember a time when OnePlus only released one or two phones a year. Those days are obviously gone, and the company's recent prolificity has had a number of different consequences, including a general state of confusion over the distinctions between certain products and a completely unexpected wave of software updates flowing around the world as we speak.
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Phone Arena
Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
There's no stopping Samsung in its mission to deliver the latest and greatest Android version to the most popular (new and old) Galaxy devices around the globe in time for Christmas, and by "devices", of course, we don't just mean high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series.
Phone Arena
Last chance to call dibs on secret Galaxy S22 deal before stock starts drying up
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are not here officially but that hasn't stopped retailers from introducing their early holiday deals to give you a head start on grabbing great deals on smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra deals, which can only be accessed through our exclusive links, are still live.
Phone Arena
At least one (new) camera will be standard across the Galaxy S23 lineup - Korean outlet
As we are getting closer to the rumored February 2023 release of the Galaxy S23 series, some details are getting murkier instead of clearer. While it's pretty much settled that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will retire the 108MP main camera for a 200MP sensor and keep the 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x periscope units of the S22 Ultra, other details are not so clear.
Phone Arena
Amazon knocks the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G under $1,000 for the first time ever
When we talk about the best budget and affordable phones out there, we usually set the category's entry price bar at around $500 or less. But foldable devices are a little more "unusual", and although the market segment has grown a lot in the past couple of years in terms of both product maturity and mainstream popularity, its standard of affordability remains pretty high.
Phone Arena
MediaTek CEO says some phone manufacturers want chip production moved from Taiwan
MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai notes that with the tensions in place between the U.S., China, and Taiwan, some phone manufacturers are hoping to move the source of their important chips out of Taiwan. The latter is home to the world's biggest foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC). MediaTek's chip designs come to life at TSMC's fabs. But the executive worries that some device manufacturers do not want to risk having their chips sourced from a potential hotspot like Taiwan.
Phone Arena
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Phone Arena
Rumored OnePlus tablet expected in 2023 could be a rebranded Oppo Pad
It was all the way back in July 2021 when evidence of a OnePlus tablet first surfaced. The European Union Intellectual Property Office awarded OnePlus the use of the name "OnePlus Pad." That would seem to indicate that the company is looking to disrupt the tablet market like it tried to do with the flagship smartphone market starting in 2014.
Phone Arena
Garmin's pint-size Fenix 7S sports tracking powerhouse is on sale for a cool $105 off
If most smartwatches are too big for you, the Garmin Fenix 7S is worth a look, especially now that Amazon has knocked 15 percent off its list price. Garmin watches are great for serious outdoor enthusiasts as well as for those who don't want to charge their watches every day.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is now getting Android 13 update
The Galaxy A73 5G is not the first Galaxy A series to receive the highly-anticipate Android 13 update. In fact, it’s not even the second since at least two other phones have already been upgraded to Android 13: Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53. That’s a sign that...
Phone Arena
The state-of-the-art Motorola Edge+ (2022) is discounted by more than $500 with no strings attached
If you were impressed to see arguably Motorola's best US phone marked down by an extraordinary 400 bucks in an unlocked 512GB storage variant last month, which is an early holiday deal that's still going on at the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, you may want to sit down before hearing about Woot's even greater one-day-only sale.
