cw34.com
Turkey and holiday ham giveaway in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of groups came together Tuesday to deliver Thanksgiving to people in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation hosted a drive-thru turkey giveaway for the rural farming community. Recipients passed by the New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church on S. Main Street...
cw34.com
Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
cw34.com
'Me and my first mate are homeless:' Boaters forced out of homes at marina
NETTLES ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — The aftermath of Hurricane Nicole is still apparent throughout some areas. Several boardwalks are damaged on the Treasure Coast, and some beaches remain closed. In Jensen beach, an entire community is now being forced out because of damage. After Hurricane Nicole's landfall in North...
cw34.com
Lake Worth Beach residents seek outside solution to utility bills increase
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Lake Worth Beach continue to be frustrated with the rising rates of their utilities. CBS 12 first reported that residents of Lake Worth Beach were seeing sky high September utility bills. The rising resident's rates were a result of the city...
cw34.com
Nowhere to go: Number of homeless families rising in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — These days everything from the roofs over our heads to the food on the table keep getting more and more expensive. A typical paycheck can’t keep up with how fast prices are rising and a major car repair or sudden medical expense can land you in a tight spot.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
cw34.com
Local businesses hold food drive to feed families in need this Thanksgiving
DELRAY BEACH, (Fla.) CBS12 — Thanksgiving is just over a week away and while the holidays are usually a time to celebrate, it can be incredibly difficult for those who are struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has been partnering...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
cw34.com
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
cw34.com
One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — One ticket sold in Port St. Lucie is worth a pretty penny. The ticket was sold at the Publix on US Highway 1. The ticket is one of three winners sold in Florida for the November 14 drawing. The other tickets were sold in Lady Lake and Tamarac.
cw34.com
Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
cw34.com
Florida gas prices rose 12 cents in past week
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that the gas tax holiday has expired, the price at the pump is climbing back up. AAA announced gas prices in Florida rose 12 cents per gallon last week, raising the state average from $3.46 last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. "It appears that...
cw34.com
Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
cw34.com
DeSantis: 'We just finished this election. People just need to chill out a bit...'
MATLACHA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he is awarding money to victims of Hurricane Ian and to three colleges for workforce education, but he ended his remarks with a quick political note. "Thank you for your support of me last Tuesday night. That was a huge,...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after multi-vehicle crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike closed all Southbound lanes on Monday morning. The crash occurred just beyond Exit 75 (Glades Road/SR-808) at 5:42 a.m. and backed up traffic to before Mile Marker 77, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, emergency vehicles...
cw34.com
Multiple shootings along Congress Avenue spark investigations in 3 communities
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting near a Walmart led to one person going to the hospital and multiple crime scenes under investigation in Lake Park, Riviera Beach, and Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting just after 10:30 a.m....
cw34.com
86-year-old driver dies 10 days after crashing into tree
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An 86-year-old woman died from her injuries after deputies said she crashed into a tree 10 days ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Barbara Fidler, 86, was driving her Hyundai Sonata down Century Village Boulevard. Fidler failed to access the curve in the road and drove into a grassy median and collided into a tree.
cw34.com
Police say Monday shootings of two young people are connected
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police say an 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon is now out of the hospital. The girl, whose name police have not released, was released Tuesday night from St. Mary's Medical Center. Police say she was...
cw34.com
Police: Small plane crashes in the Everglades, passenger and pilot unharmed
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane was found upside-down after it crashed in the Everglades. The Miami-Dade Police Department said its Aviation Unit was conducting an aerial patrol when the pilot noticed a downed airplane in the swamp at 1:30 p.m. Officers said the pilot and passenger onboard...
