West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Turkey and holiday ham giveaway in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A number of groups came together Tuesday to deliver Thanksgiving to people in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation hosted a drive-thru turkey giveaway for the rural farming community. Recipients passed by the New Birth Deliverance Baptist Church on S. Main Street...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gov. DeSantis credits school helping students in military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Tuesday morning news conference about military families and schools, recognizing Okaloosa County, at Fort Walton Beach High School in the Panhandle. The governor noted military families move around much more than other families, and are getting special...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Missing woman from Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman out of Palm Beach County. Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen on Nov. 8 near the Costco at Lantana and I-95. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, white shoes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Florida gas prices rose 12 cents in past week

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that the gas tax holiday has expired, the price at the pump is climbing back up. AAA announced gas prices in Florida rose 12 cents per gallon last week, raising the state average from $3.46 last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. "It appears that...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after multi-vehicle crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike closed all Southbound lanes on Monday morning. The crash occurred just beyond Exit 75 (Glades Road/SR-808) at 5:42 a.m. and backed up traffic to before Mile Marker 77, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Additionally, emergency vehicles...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

86-year-old driver dies 10 days after crashing into tree

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An 86-year-old woman died from her injuries after deputies said she crashed into a tree 10 days ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Barbara Fidler, 86, was driving her Hyundai Sonata down Century Village Boulevard. Fidler failed to access the curve in the road and drove into a grassy median and collided into a tree.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

