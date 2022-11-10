ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kSRd_0j5bYT6g00

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Ukraine signed a peace accord Thursday with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kyiv seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations got underway in Phnom Penh.

The ASEAN summit kicks off a series of three top-level meetings in Asia, with the Group of 20 summit in Bali to follow and then the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok. They come as Russia seeks new markets for its energy products to avoid Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

As a group, the ASEAN nations, with a combined population of nearly 700 million, have been reserved in their stance toward the invasion, condemning the war but generally trying to avoid assigning blame. Eight of 10 ASEAN countries did vote in favor of the U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning Russian aggression, with Vietnam and Laos abstaining.

Member state Singapore has taken the strongest stance, imposing unilateral sanctions on Russia, while Cambodia has been increasingly supportive of Ukraine in its ASEAN chairmanship.

In an early November call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed the need for an end to the war “so that Ukraine can regain peace, stability, territorial integrity and development,” according to Hun Sen's office.

“Cambodia is against the aggression, the threat of or use of force over sovereignty and the territorial integrity of an independent state, and does not support the secession or the annexation of territory by other countries," Hun Sen said on the call.

The Cambodian leader also pledged to support Ukraine's aspirations to become a “Sectoral Dialogue Partner” with ASEAN, a step toward the full "Dialogue Partnership" the group has with Russia, China, the United States and others.

The “TAC” peace treaty established in 1976 commits parties to “mutual respect for the independence, sovereignty, equality, territorial integrity and national identity of all nations,” among other things.

Ahead of the summit, Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said the inclusion of Ukraine was important, especially since Russia's invasion "has sent shockwaves throughout the Indo-Pacific, including Indo-Pacific economies, as we've seen through rising energy and food prices."

He told a panel hosted by Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies in late October that the U.S. would work with ASEAN to “ensure that Ukraine meaningfully participates and that the partners send a strong message that big countries cannot simply take what they want from smaller neighbors.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed questions about the significance of Ukraine's presence at the meetings.

“This theme in general has nothing to do with us,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the ASEAN and parallel East Asia Summit talks in person, while Russian President Vladimir Putin is not — with Moscow instead sending Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Indonesia confirmed Thursday that Putin will also not attend the G-20 summit in Bali next week, and it seems unlikely he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok that follows.

Putin's absence should leave the door open for Ukraine to try and win more support, wrote Susannah Patton, the director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute, in an analysis published Thursday.

“While opinion in Asia about Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains mixed, the summits look likely to be better for Ukraine than Russia, and Putin's absence will undercut talk of a Russian pivot to Asia,” Patton said.

ASEAN is made up of Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei and Myanmar. Myanmar’s leaders are not being allowed to participate in the current meetings due to ongoing violence in the country and its lack of effort in implementing the group's peace plan, and they rejected a proposal to send non-political representatives.

Ahead of Friday's opening ceremonies for the ASEAN summit, diplomats were already working on the issue of Myanmar and how to increase pressure on it to follow the five-point peace plan.

The plan calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all sides.

Senior ASEAN diplomats met Wednesday in Phnom Penh to try to finalize a set of recommendations to their heads of state aimed at resolving the Myanmar crisis but failed to reach consensus, two Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks.

The dilemma involved resolving how to increase pressure on Myanmar’s military leadership to comply with the peace plan without resorting to suspending it from ASEAN, the diplomats said.

One of the two said there was a proposal to further downgrade Myanmar’s status in other aspects of ASEAN activities beyond just banning its military leaders and their political representatives from attending annual summits and key meetings.

ASEAN foreign ministers were expected to continue the discussions during a scheduled meeting on Thursday.

___

This story corrects Hun Sen's title to prime minister.

___

Rising reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writer Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

GENEVA — (AP) — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Indonesia's president vowed Sunday not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying as his country took over the chairmanship of the influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations that it would not become “a proxy to any powers.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Tens of thousands in Warsaw marched peacefully Friday in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups that included some anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union slogans. The march is controversial because it’s led by far-right groups and has included violence and white...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Israel's Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right.
Boston 25 News WFXT

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden huddles with Japan, SKorea on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders...
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across...
AFP

Taliban ban Afghan women from gyms and public baths

Gyms and public baths are now also off limits to Afghan women, the Taliban confirmed Sunday, days after banning them from parks and funfairs. "Gyms are closed for women because their trainers were male and some of them were combined gyms," Mohammad Akif Sadeq Mohajir, spokesman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue, told AFP. He said "hammams" -- traditional public bathing houses that have always been segregated by sex -- were now also off limits.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country's first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country's new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in...
Boston 25 News WFXT

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
140K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy