Falmouth, MA

Eight Falmouth High athletes sign National Letters of Intent

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

Falmouth High School hosted a signing day celebration to showcase eight student athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level.

The eight athletes represent four different Clipper teams, three from girls lacrosse, two from boys lacrosse, and one each from field hockey and girls ice hockey. In total, they'll represent, six schools, across four states, at the NCAA level.

Girls Lacrosse

Greta Oberacker, Plymouth State

Described as "an unbelievable competitor everytime she steps on the field and a great teammate," Oberacker will be headed to New Hampshire to pay for NCAA D-III Plymouth state next year.

Natalie Bosselman, Southern New Hampshire University

Bosselman wears many hats for the Clippers lacrosse team. In addition to being a draw specialist, the midfielder adds a physical presence on the field, and provides a constant goal threat. In addition to playing for Falmouth, Bosselman also plays club lacrosse for Aces Lacrosse Club. The Clippers midfielder has a high IQ, and a motor to match, both of which have helped be incredibly impactful in her time with Falmouth. She will play for the Penmen of NCAA D-II Southern New Hampshire University.

Camdyn Swain, Southern New Hampshire University

Joining Bosselman at SNHU is her teammate and fellow midfielder Camdyn Swain. Swain is another draw specialist, and was an all-league selection. Her 68% control percentage from draws ranked second in the league last season. Her presence in midfield has often included defensive matchups with the oppositions best midfielder, a challenge she has never shied away from.

Boys Lacrosse

Rafe Grant, Ithaca College

An all-action midfielder for the Clippers, Grant impacts the game in all phases, offense, defense, and transition. He's headed to upstate New York to play for NCAA D-III Ithaca College.

Cooper Young, University of Hartford

Young is a defensive specialist for the Clippers who has provided a sense of calm whenever needed for his team. His versatility allows him to be used in multiple ways throughout a game. He signed to play for the NCAA D-III University of Hartford Hawks.

Christopher Ledwick, University of Hartford

Ledwick will join his teammate at the University of Hartford next fall. Ledwick, a two-time Cape and Islands League All-Star, has started all but one game in his Falmouth career. He's Falmouth's "defensive leader," whose intelligence enables him to be so successful.

Girls Ice Hockey

Lucy Armour, New England College

Those around the Falmouth girls ice hockey team aren't surprised by Armour's college commitment. Armour had the honor, or the horror, of being thrown into a starting goaltending job as an eighth grader and has continued to hone her craft ever since. Now she signs to continue her career with NCAA D-III New England College.

Field Hockey

Katherine Shanahan, Quinnipiac

A varsity starter all four years for the Clippers, Shanahan has contributed from the moment she first suited up for Falmouth. Her coach described her as "the hardest working student-athlete I have had the pleasure of coaching," and in the Clippers most recent playoff game, a 2-1 win over Canton, Shanahan scored one and assisted the other in the win, showcasing her value to her team. She signs with the NCAA D-I Quinnipiac Bobcats.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Eight Falmouth High athletes sign National Letters of Intent

