Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Samsung's stable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Android 13 updates are underway... for some users
Remember how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 followed the S21 family on the stable Android 12 bandwagon extremely quickly last year? For some reason, things appear to be going very differently for Samsung's latest foldables in comparison with the Galaxy S22 series this year as far as the official Android 13 rollout is concerned.
Major Pixel security bug finally fixed by Google with November patch
By now, Google’s Pixel phones have built a solid reputation for being among the most bug-filled out there. Now, yes, these bugs can be annoying especially when they affect your daily usage and make it cumbersome to use your phone. That being said, the truly critical ones are those that hurt the integrity of your phone’s security.
The Dynamic Island gets a small but important change in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta
The Dynamic Island is arguably the best new feature found on this year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The shape-shifting multitasking notification panel that replaces the notch will reportedly be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. That Apple was able to take the controversial notch and turn it into something exciting is quite a feather in Apple's cap.
Discounted Galaxy A13 becomes one of the cheapest entry points to 5G and Android 13
Samsung's capable budget phone, the Galaxy A13 5G, is marked down by 20 percent at Amazon today, making it even cheaper than it already was. If you want an inexpensive entry point to 5G, the Galaxy A13 5G is one of your best bets. It sports a big 6.5 inches LCD screen with a higher-than-average refresh rate of 90Hz for smoother scrolling and animations.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: what to expect
What new features does the Galaxy S23 Ultra bring and should owners of last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra upgrade?. The new S23 Ultra is not official just yet, but with plenty of leaks and rumors, we know a lot about the upcoming flagship. The highlights include a rumored switch to a new Snapdragon chip for all models, ending years of a painful split where consumers outside the US got a lesser Exynos processor. Then, on the camera front, a new 200MP main camera takes over, and you get other improvements to the camera system.
Another problem of foldables is fixed: The Oppo Find N2 will weigh less than an iPhone
Foldables might be the next frontier in mobile technology, but the vast majority of the most refined devices in this category still rarely make it out of the Asian market. As a result, Western consumers naturally miss out on many great foldable smartphones and often have access only to the ones offered by Samsung.
Get a free wireless charger with your discounted pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while you can
Samsung’s latest high-end wireless headphones - the Galaxy Buds 2 pro, were released only a few months ago in August and already made it to our list of best earbuds of 2022. If you’ve debated getting them, now would be a perfect time, as they come with a free gift in the form of a 15W Samsung wireless charger.
Zoom camera comparison: Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you have ever wondered whether it’s worth getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for its incredible zoom cameras or whether this one feature is a bit overly advertized, well, read on as we pit this zoom heavy-weight against the Pixel 7 Pro with its versatile 5X zoom lens and the iPhone 14 Pro which only has a regular 3X zoom camera.
Latest leaked specs for the Pixel 7a take the mid-ranger to a level above the Pixel 6a
The first mid-range Pixel series, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, was released in 2019. The phones gave consumers a chance to own a damn good camera phone at a great price. Sure, it had a plastic body, so what? Those who bought the phone were sold by the ability of Google's image processing and the affordability of the line.
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
It is official - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the premier fashion-forward smartphone. The device’s status as a stylish accessory, in addition to its merits as a powerful foldable is what makes the Flip a seamless blend of beauty and technology. Who better to consolidate the Flip’s...
Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? How about these $9.99 Nokia true wireless earbuds?
If you want to get some of the best true wireless earbuds for yourself or a special someone this holiday season at the lowest possible price, multiple great options are already on sale at big discounts across the nation, ranging from Apple's first-gen AirPods Pro to Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Sony's incredibly well-reviewed WF-1000XM4.
Audio-Technica’s latest earbuds are armed with Anti-Bacterial UV lights
Remember the Samsung Gear IconX true wireless earbuds from 2016? Later that year we got Apple’s AirPods. Well, Audio-Technica’s foray into the true wireless earbuds market was quite later, with it happening only recently, in 2020. It may seem ridiculous to some, but that is because the brand...
Meta leaves Portal and smartwatches behind as it continues to focus on the metaverse
It is hardly a secret that hardware has never been Meta's strong suit. The American tech giant has tried time and time again to expand upon this particular aspect of its business to little success. However, in light of the realities brought to light by Meta’s recent quarterly earnings reports,...
Samsung Black Friday deal shaves up to $300 off the price of every Galaxy Tab S8 model
Samsung has kicked off the early Black Friday deals, which means customers can grab some of the company’s greatest products at much lower prices. The entire Galaxy S22 lineup, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, and Galaxy Watch 5 are all getting massive discounts for a limited time. We’re...
Battery beast Moto G Power 2021 is dirt cheap on Best Buy and Amazon
Motorola's incredible Moto G Power 2021, which offers multi-day battery life and a large screen in an affordable package, is up to 48 percent off right now at both Amazon and Best Buy. Moto G Power's main selling point is up to three days of battery life and the phone...
Professional photography goes mobile again with Leica’s Leitz 2, released in Japan
You may be wondering why the name Leica sounds so familiar. Well, if you are a geek like us, you’ve heard it from numerous partnerships on Huawei phones. But that wasn’t enough, so last year Leica entered the phone market with a device, exclusive to Japan. The Germany-based...
Affordable phones? Check out Nuu!
This story is sponsored by NUU Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. In 2022, smartphone tech has reached a point where you can buy even an affordable phone and still have all the basics covered. If you go for the cheaper models from popular brands, you still pay a bit for the name alone. However, there are plenty of offerings that are worth considering, if you veer off the beaten path.
Bull market for iPhone users! Update to iOS 16.2 brings new capability to the Stocks app
Remember how Apple advertised the native Stocks app for the original generation iPhone? "You'll never know what part of the internet you'll need," said the 2007 commercial, which goes on to discuss how you could use mobile Safari to plan a vacation. As the Stocks app is opened the voice-over announcer points out that by looking at the current (albeit 20 minutes delayed) stock prices, you can determine whether you can even afford a vacation.
iPhone, Samsung finally face real competition 4 years after Huawei ban - Xiaomi 13 Pro and 13 Ultra!
As you might know, Huawei was suspended from doing business with US companies at the height of the company's success. Regardless of the reasons, the timing of the Huawei ban seemed bizarre, to say the least, and it certainly stopped the Chinese giant from becoming the firm number one phone-maker in the world.
