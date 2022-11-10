Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ukraine Chief Prosecutor: No Negotiations With Russia to End War
Ukraine’s prosecutor general says the country is not considering negotiations with Russia to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a BBC interview in Kyiv, Andriy Kostin said Moscow must be held responsible for its actions in Ukraine. Kostin, who wants to set up a special...
Voice of America
Wagner 'Atrocities' Give Mali Jihadists Ammunition for Propaganda
Dakar, Senegal — Since the withdrawal of the French army from Mali, Russia's Wagner Group has replaced it as a target of jihadis propaganda, experts say, with extremists making hay with claims that its mercenaries have committed atrocities against civilians. Having been pushed toward the exit by the leaders...
Voice of America
UK: Russian Withdrawal From Kherson Shows Difficulties Forces Face
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday in its daily update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson, announced this week, “is a public recognition of the difficulties faced by Russian forces on the west bank of the Dnipro river.”. In the intelligence update posted...
Voice of America
VOA Exclusive: Air Force Chief of Staff Says US Military Must Change
The U.S. Air Force chief of staff is warning that the U.S. military must change if it wants to stay ahead of China and Russia. The general sat down with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb this week to discuss how the Air Force is adapting to the changing threat environment around the globe.
Voice of America
Russia's Ukraine Strikes Affecting Health Care, Heating, British Say
“Russian strikes on power generation and transmission are having a disproportionate effect upon civilians in Ukraine, indiscriminately impacting critical functions such as health care and heating,” according to the British Defense Ministry’s daily report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The continued prioritization of critical national infrastructure over...
Voice of America
Russia to Launch Military Training in Its Schools in 2023, UK Says
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily intelligence update on Ukraine that Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravstov has said that “military training will return to Russian schools, beginning in September 2023.”. This training included “contingencies for a chemical or nuclear attack, first aid and experience handling and...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10 p.m.: While much of the world's focus was on Kherson on Saturday, CNN reports fierce fighting continues in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, where there are high numbers of newly mobilized Russian troops, according to a Ukrainian official.
Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art
BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
Voice of America
US Warns of Daunting Consequences if Ukraine Grain Deal Not Renewed
State Department — The United States is working to ensure that U.S. sanctions are not impeding the flow of Russian food and fertilizer to developing countries during talks to renew a U.N.-brokered deal on food shipments from Ukraine that will expire Nov. 19. In an interview this week, the...
Voice of America
Wrong Bank: Dnipro River Separates Villagers From Ukraine's Advance
Stepnogirsk, Ukraine — Russia ordered its troops to abandon the Dnipro River's west bank a few hours after Yevgen Gamiy had another lucky escape from incoming fire on its east. The Kremlin's announced pullback from the city of Kherson and about half of its eponymous region appeared to mark...
Voice of America
Ukraine Says It Recaptured Dozens of Towns in Kherson Province
Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 40 towns in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as Russia announced it was pulling its troops from Kherson. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place in the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens, 41 settlements were...
Voice of America
Biden to Meet ASEAN Leaders Amid China Rivalry, Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China and Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Voice of America
US Says Russia's War in Ukraine Divides APEC Nations Ahead of Summit
State Department — Diverging views on Russia's war in Ukraine are making it hard for the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to agree on a joint communique ahead of next week’s meeting of leaders and senior officials in Bangkok, Thailand. "The primary sticking point...
Voice of America
Somali Military: Soldiers Repel Al-Shabab Attack
MOGADISHU — Somalia's military says it has repelled an attack by al-Shabab militants on the outskirts of a town in central Somalia. Authorities said at least three soldiers were wounded in the attack. The Somali military says the army drove back an al-Shabab attack that targeted an army base...
Voice of America
On Island Near North Korea, Locals Lament Return of Tensions
Ties between the two Koreas are at their worst point in years, as the North launches a record number of missiles and the South increases military drills. VOA’s William Gallo traveled to a tiny Yeonpyeong Island near North Korea and spoke with residents who fear a return to hostilities. VOA footage by Kim Hyungjin, William Gallo. Lee Juhyun contributed.
Voice of America
Countries Should Cooperate to Cut Dependency on ‘Risky Countries,’ US Treasury Secretary Says
NEW DELHI — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in New Delhi Friday that “like-minded countries” should work together to reduce the world's economic dependency on “risky countries.”. On a visit to New Delhi aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, she said,...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Voice of America
Biden Facing Rivalries With Beijing, Moscow During Southeast Asia Trip
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Leaving behind a better-than-expected Democratic performance in the November 8 Congressional elections, U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian and Indo-Pacific leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and increased provocations from North Korea.
Voice of America
Iran Indicts 11 Over Basij Agent's Death, Basketball Team Skips Anthem
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests. State news agency IRNA said some of the 10 men and one woman...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Hails Kherson Victory, Cautions Vigilance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the victory of the Ukrainian troops in Kherson on Saturday. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that defense forces have won back control of more than 60 settlements in the Kherson region and promised that Ukrainian troops will “liberate our entire land from the invaders.”
