WACO, Texas (AP)Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and No. 23 Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 rout of Baylor on Saturday night. The defending conference champion Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) will need help to get back...

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO