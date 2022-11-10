Read full article on original website
Unique transmission line proposed for area
Aproposed transmission line linking grids in the eastern and western United States is being developed across Slope, Hettinger, Grant and Morton counties, with construction scheduled to begin in 2025.Grid United is developing a long-distance electric transmission project to unite the U.S. electric grid. The privately owned company formed nearly two ...
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
North Dakota Country Fest Adds 3 More Acts To Lineup
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown. Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way. Transportation officials have also opened Highway...
New Salem-Almont approaches Fargo with a chance to make history, and get revenge
New Salem-Almont is back in the state title game for the first time since 2018, and the opponent on the other side is a familiar one, a team that’s been in the Dakota Bowl four straight years. They also kept the Holsteins from their own state title appearance just last season. “They beat us last […]
