Colorado State

Related
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Has the GOP lost Colorado for a 'generation'?

The prevailing sentiment following the thumping Republicans suffered on Tuesday in Colorado argues that a combination of factors contributed to their sweeping defeat, chiefly that Donald Trump remains a drag on the GOP among state voters and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to undo Roe v. Wade served as a shot in the arm for Democrats despite the headwinds of soaring inflation and a high crime rate heading into the midterm elections.But some in Colorado believe that the Democrats' dominant performance heralds a more fundamental realignment of party politics and political values in the state.Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado Republican...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Bennet’s Message to Colorado Voters

As reported on Wednesday, the Democratic party completed a sweep of the major state offices on Tuesday, including returning as a substantial majority in the Colorado House and the Colorado Senate. That winning streak did not apply to Colorado Senate District 4, which Republican Mark Baisley won convincingly over Jeff Ravage, with 60.83 percent of the vote compared to 35.3 percent.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek

Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal? First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago. ...
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

As ballot counts continue: Democrat Bob Marshall holds steady lead in HD43

Two days after the 2022 midterms Democrat Bob Marshall maintains his lead in the race for Colorado House District 43 against incumbent Republican Kurt Huffman. As of 5:09 p.m. Nov. 10, Marshall, who declared victory on election night, has 50.6% of the vote to Huffman's 49.4%. On Nov. 10, Douglas County told Colorado Community Media there are around 2,900 ballots left to be processed, though its unclear how many of those voters are in HD43, which covers Highlands Ranch.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County 2022 Election One for the Record-books

With a strong start, a lagging middle, and a rip-roaring ending, Chaffee County voters turned out for the 2022 midterms; achieving a 74.4 percent voter turnout. The local turnout far exceeded the Colorado statewide voter turnout of 49.86 percent:. State-wide ballots cast 1,905,950. Active Voters 3,822,916. Chaffee Midterm votes cast:...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Midterm election results are still unofficial, but we have a clearer picture of what voters want from our elected leaders in Colorado. UCCS political science professor, Josh Dunn, says the unofficial results show that Colorado is fading from being a "purple" state and now defining itself as a clear blue The post Midterm elections results show Colorado is moving to a defined blue state appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Colorado likely legalizes psychedelic plants, Aspen voters showed lots of support

Colorado is looking to become the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize the possession and medical use of psychedelic plants and fungi. Legal regulated access to psilocybin mushrooms for people 21 and older is to take effect with the passage of Proposition 122, a ballot measure that was posed to Colorado voters in the midterm election. The statewide initiative comes at a time when research breaks new ground on the mental health benefits of plant-based psychedelic treatments.
COLORADO STATE
ksut.org

Election reveals Colorado more blue than polls predicted, strong voter turnout in La Plata County

Democrats made blue waves across Colorado. Pundits and pollsters did not predict the number of Democrats that would win or retain seats in the mid-term election. The predicted "red wave" throughout the country proves to be more blue in Colorado for this midterm election. In congressional District 3 which includes 27 of Colorado’s 64 counties, Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert barely trailed behind Democrat Adam Frisch by less than one percentage point, though this is changing by the minute as remaining ballots are processed.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivers emotional concession speech

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganhal delivered an emotional concession speech after losing the race to Gov. Jared Polis. Dozens of supporters packed her campaign watch party in Sedalia on election night where Ganhal apologized, saying she couldn't pull this one off. Ganhal thanked her team and her family, fighting back tears while her daughter joined her on stage at one point. She also delivered a message to Polis to be "governor for all of Colorado, not just Boulder and Denver."When asked about whether her last-minute conservative media blitz in the days leading up to the election hurt her chances of winning, she replied that she felt it was an opportunity to bring the party together. 
COLORADO STATE

