Whitehouse, TX

dallasexpress.com

First Serial Rapist Sentenced Under Molly Jane’s Law

A Texas law that went into effect three years ago played a key role in the apprehension of a 26-year-old man who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in a Tarrant County Court on Wednesday. HB 3106, popularly referred to as Molly Jane’s Law, requires law enforcement agencies to enter...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
AFP

Texas executes man convicted of killing mother nearly 20 years ago

The US state of Texas on Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago, officials said. But there was no intervention, and Beatty was put to death by lethal injection - the thirteenth death row inmate executed since the beginning of the year in the United States and the fourth in Texas. chp/sw/cl/tjj/md
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
CBS19

Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash

Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3

Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nathaniel Moran resigns as Smith County Judge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigned from his position as Smith County Judge on Wednesday following his election to the U.S. House District 1. In a special called meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court, Constable Josh Joplin talked about his experiences with Moran throughout the years. “You have probably brought […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
mocomotive.com

MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK

On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
WILLIS, TX
CBS19

Yantis ISD mourning loss of student

YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16. "As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this...
YANTIS, TX

