Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
dallasexpress.com
First Serial Rapist Sentenced Under Molly Jane’s Law
A Texas law that went into effect three years ago played a key role in the apprehension of a 26-year-old man who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in a Tarrant County Court on Wednesday. HB 3106, popularly referred to as Molly Jane’s Law, requires law enforcement agencies to enter...
Texas executes man convicted of killing mother nearly 20 years ago
The US state of Texas on Wednesday executed a man convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago, officials said. But there was no intervention, and Beatty was put to death by lethal injection - the thirteenth death row inmate executed since the beginning of the year in the United States and the fourth in Texas. chp/sw/cl/tjj/md
Wood County Precinct 2 Constable indicted by federal grand jury for ‘use of excessive force’
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wood County Precinct 2 Constable was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for “use of excessive force,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was indicted in Sherman, Texas for the deprivation of rights under color of law. […]
KLTV
Wood County Pct 2 constable accused of directing K9 to bite ‘non-threatening suspect’
(PRESS RELEASE) From the U.S. Department of Justice:. A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging an East Texas law enforcement official with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kelly Jason Smith, 46, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 10,...
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
Nacogdoches County man arrested for allegedly stalking female tenant
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A resident of Nacogdoches County has been charged for allegedly peeping through the window of a rental and performing a sexual act. Lorenzo Hernandez Juarez, 51, was booked into the county jail on Wednesday on a third-degree felony for stalking, which is punishable by between two and 10 years of imprisonment and up to $10,000 fine.
Tyler, TX Bar Charged With Overserving Man Involved In Deadly Crash
Drinking and driving continues to be a very prevalent problem in East Texas. For some reason folks continue to believe that no matter what intoxicated state they are in, they can somehow drive home ignoring risks that put themselves and others lives in danger. But in Texas, the BARS and CLUBS who are supposed to put a stop to folks overindulging can find themselves in a world of trouble too if one of their patrons does something that causes problems for others.
Man arrested in Nacogdoches County for possession of meth, Xanax pills
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tenaha man was arrested in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, and officials said he is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of meth, illicit prescription drugs and resisting arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies performed a traffic stop in the 4800 block of North University Drive, and […]
KBTX.com
Police say death at Bryan apartment complex does not appear to be suspicious
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to investigate the death of a person found on the grounds of an apartment complex Friday night but at this time they don’t believe the situation is suspicious or criminal. The body of the unidentified person was discovered near the...
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 3
Three people were indicted on Wednesday by the Washington County Grand Jury. 44-year-old Toray Lamont Moore of Washington, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 36-year-old Onam Espinales of Washington, indicted for Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. 40-year-old Erin Thompson of Houston, indicted for Possession...
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
Nathaniel Moran resigns as Smith County Judge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran resigned from his position as Smith County Judge on Wednesday following his election to the U.S. House District 1. In a special called meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court, Constable Josh Joplin talked about his experiences with Moran throughout the years. “You have probably brought […]
Tyler man sentenced to 12 years for shooting two 13-year-old girls
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An 18-year-old was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Smith County court on Nov. 2. Jaqualin Humphrey turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and publicly named him as a suspect. […]
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
mocomotive.com
MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK
On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
Yantis ISD mourning loss of student
YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16. "As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
Comments / 1