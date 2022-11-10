Read full article on original website
Related
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
How William's Life Has Changed Now That He's Prince Of Wales
When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, it reconfigured the entire royal family. Her eldest son, the longest heir apparent in British history, became King Charles III, and his son William became the Prince of Wales. King Charles conferred the honor of becoming Prince and Princess of Wales to William and Catherine, previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, saying: "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru" (per the BBC).
King Charles' Former Aide Names The Prominent Royal Who's Watching This Season Of The Crown
In the run-up to the release of "The Crown"s highly-anticipated fifth season, some were critical of how the Netflix series mixed fact with fiction. In October 2022, the show's creator and writer, Peter Morgan, addressed these concerns during an interview with Variety, stating that while "we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family," viewers should know that this "doesn't mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to [King Charles III] or the monarchy. The show certainly isn't."
How Elizabeth Debicki Channeled Princess Diana At The Crown Premiere
On November 8, 2022, the cast of "The Crown" walked the red carpet in London for the premiere of its fifth season (via Town & Country). While the excitement was palpable to see the new ensemble, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, and Lesley Manville, all eyes were on Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who portrayed Princess Diana.
‘General Hospital’: Fans Were Thrilled to See Holly Back In Port Charles
'General Hospital' fans recently discussed Holly's return to Port Charles and fans are thrilled to see the character after a long absence.
Princess Diana And Dodi Fayed's Relationship Timeline Explained
The 1990s were a tumultuous time for the royal family, with the late Queen Elizabeth II calling 1992 her "annus horribilis," Latin for "horrible year," per Vanity Fair. That year, the marriages of three of the queen's four children fell apart. There was extensive media coverage, particularly of the breakdown and affairs of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. By December 1995, The New York Times reported that Buckingham Palace made an official announcement that the queen recommended the couple divorce.
Why Royal Aides Are Terrified Of Season 5 Of The Crown
Although it only just dropped on Netflix, there's been an overwhelming amount of drama surrounding Season 5 of "The Crown." The hit show has been charting the history of the British royal family for years, but this particular season takes place during the mid-'90s, focusing predominantly on the crumbling relationship between King Charles and the late Princess Diana, which was one of the most tumultuous periods in the royal family's history (via Esquire).
Why Soap Vet Steve Burton Will Be Joining Days Of Our Lives Once Again
Throughout his extensive career, actor Steve Burton has appeared on TV shows like "Who's the Boss?" and "Out of This World," as well as in films such as "The Last Castle" and "Cyber Tracker." Dipping his toe into the soap opera world, by playing Harris Michaels on "Days of Our Lives," in 1988, Burton had no idea he would someday be a huge soap star.
What We Know About Princess Diana's Final Moments
For many royal watchers, the late Diana Spencer has been kept alive in a variety of ways. Of course, her sons — Prince William and Prince Harry — make a point of honoring her within their own commentary, charity work, and touching tributes (the unveiling of her commemorative statue a keen example). Their wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been seen emulating Diana's sense of style, the subtle tributes often making headlines.
The Calling's Jeff Wilbusch And Juliana Canfield On Their Intense Characters - Exclusive Interview
Of all the genres of television that stand out from the rest, true crime and detective dramas make for the juiciest content. There's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a web of lies, twists, turns, and unexpected shocks that come with watching a mystery unfold — if you're a pro, you're likely trying to solve the case yourself alongside the on-screen detective. If you're looking for a new show to add to your mystery roster, "The Calling" — dropping on NBC's Peacock — needs to be on your radar, and who better to convince you than the two leading actors, Jeff Wilbusch and Juliana Canfield.
‘Friend of the Family’: Jan Broberg Starred in a Beloved WB TV Drama As She Recovered From Her Traumatic Childhood
After surviving harrowing ordeal highlighted in 'A Friend of the Family,' Jan Broberg focused on pursuing her passion for acting.
Why Grey's Anatomy Fans Will Want To Watch Lifetime's New Movie Reindeer Games Homecoming
While there were plenty of shippers who wanted Jackson Avery and April Kepner (aka Japril) to get a happily ever after on the primetime hit series "Grey's Anatomy," there were plenty of fans who preferred the red-headed doctor wind up with super-nice guy and paramedic Matthew Taylor. Both relationships actually...
What to Watch Sunday: Season 5 premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ (& a Season 1-4 recap)
Need to catch up on four seasons of “Yellowstone” in under an hour? We have the link. Also tonight, a Michelle Obama interview with Robin Roberts.
How Joanna Gaines Inspired Drew Barrymore During Her Divorce
Drew Barrymore is getting real about marriage and intimacy, and we are here for it. The "Charlie's Angels" star recently wrote a very personal essay where she revealed that, following her divorce from art consultant Will Kopelman in 2016, she hasn't been able to be in an intimate relationship. "I'm not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level," she wrote in her blog. The couple share two girls, 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie, and have an amicable co-parenting relationship (via Hello!).
Did A Space Alien Really Visit Port Charles On General Hospital?
In an eternal effort to remake themselves, soap operas, including "General Hospital," have had some bizarre plot lines. Stories span everything from megalomaniacs trying to freeze the world to memory mapping and children born of stolen frozen embryos. Shows like the gothic, horror-oriented "Dark Shadows" and the paranormal-esque "Passions" were once soap operas with full-time occult themes. Mainstream shows have also dealt with arcane topics, such as the "Days of Our Lives" demonic possession storyline. "General Hospital' pioneered action and adventure on daytime TV in the early 1980s and has also been known to delve into offbeat subjects, including science fiction.
Alison Sweeney And Marlo Thomas Discuss A Magical Christmas Village - Exclusive Interview
When it comes to Hallmark Christmas movies, Alison Sweeney might as well be Mrs. Claus. Between movies like "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas" and its sequel, "Good Morning Christmas!," "Open by Christmas," and "Christmas at the Holly Lodge," Sweeney has more than a few Hallmark titles under her Santa belt. To boot, she's played Sami Brady on "Days of Our Lives" since 1987, clocking in over 3,000 episodes. Now, she's starring in and producing the new Hallmark movie "A Magical Christmas Village."
Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol In A Very American Way
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first stepped down as working members of the British Royal Family and moved to California in 2020, there was wide speculation as to how many traditions and "royal rules" the couple would follow, even on the other side of the pond. This week, Meghan made it clear for the second time since her move back to the U.S. that there is at least one royal tradition she is happy to break with: the tradition of royal family members staying out of politics by not voting (via People).
Jessica Szohr And Hilary Farr On Romantic Renovation In Designing Christmas - Exclusive Interview
For serious cinephiles, one of the worst things one can say about a production is that it's formulaic and predictable, but let's be honest: There are times when formulaic and predictable are what we crave. Take Christmas movies: Boy meets girl, boy and girl muddle through a bunch of obstacles, then love finally triumphs — all in a cozy atmosphere of twinkling Christmas lights and red-and-green velvet. There are also home renovation shows — a pair of skilled, charming renovators turn a dumpster file of a house into a showcase worthy of Architectural Digest while staying on schedule and under budget. Both genres guarantee happy endings, and sometimes, that's exactly what a stressed-out soul needs at the end of a hectic day.
The Game Show Legend Who Was Once A Contestant On The Price Is Right
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Some people are destined for the spotlight, others work hard for fame. For one woman, both were true when a fateful moment on the legendary American game show "The Price is Right" foreshadowed her career path. The year was 1980....
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0