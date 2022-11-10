ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ incites immediate backlash with big twist while a dark Disney Plus series is previewed

Warning: This article contains implied spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out there in the world, it’s becoming impossible to avoid spoilers… Still, the following article doesn’t feature any explicit details about the Marvel blockbuster, although anyone who’s particularly fearful of picking up any kind of hint at the sequel’s content should proceed with caution. For everyone else, stick around as we unpack the instant backlash that the sequel has incited on social media, as well as reveal the surprising twist that was always part of the movie, even prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat

Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
wegotthiscovered.com

HBO Max head hints a ‘Harry Potter’ original series could be on the cards

Following the abject failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Wizarding World is in dire need of some new content. Well, Warner Bros. seems to think so, anyway. Honestly, it appears that the Harry Potter fandom is happy to just keep on rewatching the original eight movies over and over, if the negative reactions to studio chief David Zaslav’s promise that he wants to return to Hogwarts are anything to go by.
wegotthiscovered.com

What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is there a Stan Lee cameo in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available for the masses at long last, and the hype surrounding it is palpable. While the film does a beautiful job of honoring the late Chadwick Boseman, inclusive of his role as...
wegotthiscovered.com

How do you pronounce Namor? ‘Black Panther 2’ villain’s name explained

The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a new villain on Marvel fans’ minds, and his backstory isn’t as well-known as the likes of Doctor Doom and the Green Goblin. Namor the Submariner made his debut with Wakanda Forever‘s November premier, sauntering onto screens with a fresh...
wegotthiscovered.com

An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door

Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence

When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.

