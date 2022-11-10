Read full article on original website
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ incites immediate backlash with big twist while a dark Disney Plus series is previewed
Warning: This article contains implied spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out there in the world, it’s becoming impossible to avoid spoilers… Still, the following article doesn’t feature any explicit details about the Marvel blockbuster, although anyone who’s particularly fearful of picking up any kind of hint at the sequel’s content should proceed with caution. For everyone else, stick around as we unpack the instant backlash that the sequel has incited on social media, as well as reveal the surprising twist that was always part of the movie, even prior to Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat
Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
‘Indiana Jones’ TV series rumored to focus on a character you absolutely do not care about
Eyes were rolled when it was first revealed that Disney and Lucasfilm were seeking pitches for a TV series set in the Indiana Jones universe, even though nobody was shocked by the revelation the two IP-loving outfits were keen to continue wringing more stories out of a lucrative property. It’s...
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Latest Fantasy News: Yet another fantasy favorite is prematurely canceled as an on-point take finally puts the Frodo slander to rest
The Lord of the Rings is arguably the biggest fantasy franchise in the world, particularly in the wake of its expansion onto television via The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Fresh conversations surrounding the massive fantasy property crop up nearly daily, as new fans join veterans in...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ director ominously praises Keanu Reeves’ ambidextrous nunchuck skills
Yesterday brought a brand new full-length trailer of the hotly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves once more putting on his finest threads to beat, bludgeon, and maim anyone that gets in his path. As you’d expect from one of the most popular and stylish action franchises of...
HBO Max head hints a ‘Harry Potter’ original series could be on the cards
Following the abject failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Wizarding World is in dire need of some new content. Well, Warner Bros. seems to think so, anyway. Honestly, it appears that the Harry Potter fandom is happy to just keep on rewatching the original eight movies over and over, if the negative reactions to studio chief David Zaslav’s promise that he wants to return to Hogwarts are anything to go by.
The single least popular part of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already appears to have been settled on
At a hefty 161 minutes, there’s a lot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to go around, even if the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe does tend to feel overstuffed to near-breaking point on occasion. To be fair, that’s to be expected when Ryan Coogler’s sequel needs to...
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
What other movies and shows has ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress Mabel Cadena appeared in?
Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever we get to see hundreds of Tālocān and as Namor tells Queen Ramonda and Shuri, his people outnumber all the blades of grass in all of Wakanda, meaning there are countless Talocans viewers we did not see. But that’s okay because our attention has been focused on the badass Namora.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married
The latest film in the MCU’s Phase Four is officially in theaters, zooming in on the people of Wakanda and expanding the cinematic universe with the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already being celebrated...
‘Thunderbolts’ star promises the rogue antiheroes are going to ‘drop a bomb’ on the MCU
Florence Pugh might be picking up a paycheck in the region of $10 million and be taking top billing among the cast, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts is destined to be more than just the Yelena Belova show. Admittedly, fans were a little disappointed when the full roster...
An infamous historical epic that almost bankrupted an entire studio surveys its streaming kingdom
These days, we’re entirely accustomed to movies costing $200 million or not more, but Hollywood simply wasn’t ready for the sheer scope, scale, spectacle, and extravagance that defined the entire existence of 1963’s Cleopatra. Arguably the most troubled and troubled production of its time, and definitely the...
Cosmic coincidence: Real black panther emerges from hiding to terrorize locals just in time for ‘Wakanda Forever’
All around the world, Marvel fans are getting themselves hyped up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The much-anticipated sequel is already out in several international territories and lands domestically tomorrow, though fans in Serbia may be running the risk of getting a little too close for comfort with the titular feline.
Is there a Stan Lee cameo in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally available for the masses at long last, and the hype surrounding it is palpable. While the film does a beautiful job of honoring the late Chadwick Boseman, inclusive of his role as...
How do you pronounce Namor? ‘Black Panther 2’ villain’s name explained
The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a new villain on Marvel fans’ minds, and his backstory isn’t as well-known as the likes of Doctor Doom and the Green Goblin. Namor the Submariner made his debut with Wakanda Forever‘s November premier, sauntering onto screens with a fresh...
An obsessive psychological thriller somehow even worse than its star’s haircut lurks outside your streaming door
Nobody was expecting cinematic excellence from The Fanatic, which saw slumming former A-lister John Travolta sign up for another low-rent action thriller, with the added curiosity factor of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst co-writing the script and directing. The only memorable thing about the movie is Travolta’s astonishingly terrible wig,...
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
