Video: Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast.

A recommended evacuation order went into effect in Brevard County.

Brevard County officials are expecting significant impact from Nicole.

There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge.

Brevard County also has opened the following shelter locations:

• Max K. Rodes community center, in West Melbourne

• South Mainland community center in Micco

• Viera regional community center, in Viera

• Walter Butler community center in Cocoa

Anyone in a mobile home or anyone who is dependent on electricity for their health and safety, is recommended to evacuate before the storm.

Channel 9 has several crews in Brevard County monitoring the storm and will provide live coverage on Eyewitness News.

©2022 Cox Media Group