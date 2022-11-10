Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday.
Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast.
A recommended evacuation order went into effect in Brevard County.
Brevard County officials are expecting significant impact from Nicole.
There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge.
Brevard County also has opened the following shelter locations:
• Max K. Rodes community center, in West Melbourne
• South Mainland community center in Micco
• Viera regional community center, in Viera
• Walter Butler community center in Cocoa
Anyone in a mobile home or anyone who is dependent on electricity for their health and safety, is recommended to evacuate before the storm.
Channel 9 has several crews in Brevard County monitoring the storm and will provide live coverage on Eyewitness News.
