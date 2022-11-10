ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Video: Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday.

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast.

A recommended evacuation order went into effect in Brevard County.

Brevard County officials are expecting significant impact from Nicole.

There are concerns over rain, tropical storm-force winds, coastal erosion and a potential storm surge.

Brevard County also has opened the following shelter locations:

• Max K. Rodes community center, in West Melbourne

• South Mainland community center in Micco

• Viera regional community center, in Viera

• Walter Butler community center in Cocoa

Anyone in a mobile home or anyone who is dependent on electricity for their health and safety, is recommended to evacuate before the storm.

Channel 9 has several crews in Brevard County monitoring the storm and will provide live coverage on Eyewitness News.

Related
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole brings wind speeds of 79 mph in Sebastian, causing severe dock damage

Hurricane Nicole came through Sebastian early this morning at around 2:00 a.m. with the highest wind speed clocked at 79 mph. The storm caused damage to docks and power outages to 26,000 homes in Indian River County, but power has been restored to 9,600 homes as FPL crews are working in several neighborhoods at this hour.
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
WESH

Brevard County opens form for residents to report damage from Nicole

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County said residents will have the opportunity to report damage and also receive assistance with post-storm cleanup. According to Emergency Management, a damage report is available to help with the county's decision-making as recovery efforts are underway following Nicole. In the form for damage...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
