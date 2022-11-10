Read full article on original website
Related
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
Voters of color did move to the right — just not at the rates predicted
Democrats held some key House districts in heavily Latino areas, but the GOP built on its gains with Latino voters in 2020.
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
Trump is calling his political allies and encouraging them to blame Mitch McConnell for GOP's poor midterm results, report says
Trump has been making phone calls to allies and launching an anti-McConnell campaign ahead of leadership elections next week, CNN reported.
Biden and Xi's high stakes meeting – 3 tasks the president must deliver on in Bali
When President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali on Monday we can expect that the meeting will be short. But Biden must complete three tasks.
The only polls that count are the ones the voters visit on Election Day
Memo to self: Pay less attention to political polls. It bears repeating, as political scientists often do, that polls are not predictive. They are snapshots in time. They capture the mood of a moment, and, as we know, the public mood can change sharply, without notice. To be sure, polls...
House incumbents who have lost this year (so far)
Here's a look at the incumbents of both parties who have been defeated.
Evangelical Christianity in politics: Aurelius
As I write this, the polls have been open for about an hour and a half for our biennial "courtesy flush." Although there will probably be some residue floating in the bowl after the polls close and they count the ballots, I suspect neither side will be entirely happy (as usual).
Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'
Transgender Awareness Week spotlights the community – and focuses on issues people face. Gender-affirming care for youths is at the top of that list.
Comments / 0