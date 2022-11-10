ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County

The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward

Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents. “Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race.  ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Times

Millennial idea: Sports bar to the polls

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Last weekend Faith in Florida introduced Trappin to the Polls, the concept of taking millennials from the sports bar to the polls, with “trappin” being young people’s vernacular for “having a good time and taking care of business.”. That’s what...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities

Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Delray Beach :Best Place To Visit On weekends

For foodies, you’ll find many delicious restaurants in Delray Beach. Another unique Delray Beach attraction is the Silver Ball Museum. Delray Beach, Florida, Is a Great Place to Vacation. If you’re planning to vacation in Delray Beach, there are many places you can stay. For instance, you can check...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County’s Trust Family Battles Over Family Trust

The Trusts Are Battling Over A $15M Trust! BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Only in Palm Beach County would a family with the last name of “Trust” battle over the family trust — in court. But that’s exactly what’s happening, according to a […]
thewestsidegazette.com

Testa-lyin’ in the Black Church

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. The Detective has been sleuthing through some dirty, gritty, grimy sands lately and decided to get cleaned up a little, so I went to church service Sunday at Word of the Living God in Pompano Beach where Pastor John Mohorn presides as pastor and teacher. Despite the best efforts to stay clear of the foolishness, Ol’ Peter ran into Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and her husband in the Black church. Sources say Cartwright and her husband were supposed to show up with Carmen Jones who neglected to inform the pastor of the Super’s visit. This is just another example of how the Super seeks out and act on unwise counsel. Everyone knows that there are unspoken but clearly understood rules in the Black church. Dignitaries don’t just show up unbeknownst to the Pastor, but it appears that Jones was making good on her $48,000 consultant agreement.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

