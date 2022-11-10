Read full article on original website
Is Palm Beach County experiencing a 'red wave'?
Two Palm Beach County Commission seats previously held by Democrats were won by Republicans during Tuesday's election.
6 interesting takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County
With Tropical Storm/Hurricane Nicole causing havoc and national election news taking up space, Palm Beach County residents may have overlooked the important local election outcomes on Tuesday. So to keep you up-to-date and informed, here are 6 key takeaways from Tuesday's elections in Palm Beach County. Florida elections 2022:See results...
DeSantis-led red wave penetrates even once-blue Palm Beach County
The red tsunami generated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felt everywhere in Florida, was so big that it produced major Republican gains and ended Democratic dominance in once-blue Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County shift was widespread and deep. The state’s most populous county, Miami-Dade, also went Republican red. Of the three big South Florida counties, only Broward remained Democratic — but ...
Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward
Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated in two of three Palm Beach County Commission races despite raising and spending far more money than their opponents. “Money didn’t matter,” said veteran Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, speaking about low Democratic turnout throughout the county Tuesday. Ciklin won his unexpectedly close port commission race. ...
DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
PBC Supervisor of Elections urging voters to check status of mail-in ballot
Hundreds of Palm Beach County voters have less than 24 hours to send in their signature affidavit forms to cure their ballot.
County Mayor Robert Weinroth defeated by newcomer Marci Woodward
Palm Beach County residents entered Election Day knowing they'd welcome at least one new commissioner. It turns out they're getting two.
Millennial idea: Sports bar to the polls
West Palm Beach, Fla. – Last weekend Faith in Florida introduced Trappin to the Polls, the concept of taking millennials from the sports bar to the polls, with “trappin” being young people’s vernacular for “having a good time and taking care of business.”. That’s what...
Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities
Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
Republican dominance in Palm Beach County continues with win in HD 91
No other race for Palm Beach County legislative seats drew as much money as this one in the county's south end. For the first time in memory, South Palm Beach County — long a Democratic stronghold — will be represented by a Republican. Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a twice-elected...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
Landmark Tower hotel, resilient in pink, reopens at The Boca Raton
The Boca Raton, the vast resort that has welcomed thousands of well-heeled guests since the 1920s, has reopened its signature pink 27-floor Tower hotel in what amounts to a capstone of the property’s redevelopment. “The relaunch of Tower is a significant milestone in the evolution of The Boca Raton. It further defines our property as one of the world’s most distinguished resorts and private ...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
Questions remain about whether newly-elected Broward school board member can legally hold office
Days after Rod Velez was elected to the Broward County School Board, questions remain about whether he can legally hold office. Velez is a property manager and a parent of school-age children. He also has a past felony conviction for aggravated battery in 1995. Thanks to a constitutional amendment passed...
