Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
UBS downgrades Altria to Sell on consumer trade down risk
UBS analyst Andrei Condrea downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $43. The analyst believes the market is pricing in too favorable an outlook for the company as consumers trade down to cheaper products. His estimates are 4% below consensus for the next five years as he expects pressure on smokeless from downtrading and nicotine pouches, alongside Altria’s lack of any material next-generation offering.
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
These 3 Stocks Could Hedge against Future Rate Hikes
Although the Federal Reserve remains committed to attacking historically high inflation, its hawkish measures could hurt broader business sentiment. Therefore, investors should focus on stocks that benefit from inelastic demand. Given the historically high rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of another 75-basis point hike in the benchmark interest...
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
Antero (NYSE:AR) Stock: Here’s How Much $1K Has Become in 2022
Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rises on Upbeat Q3 Results, Guidance Lift
AstraZeneca stock trended higher in Thursday’s early trade after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results driven by strength in its oncology portfolio. Also, the company raised its full-year earnings outlook. Shares of the pharma giant AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) advanced in Thursday’s early trading hours on better-than-expected third-quarter results, fueled by...
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
The ongoing rise in interest rates has contributed significantly to the decline of most stocks. However, some asset classes can actually benefit from rising rates, including BDCs. In this piece, I go over some important points to consider and some risks to have in mind before walking into BDC land.
TSMC Up After Soaring October Revenues
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Friday as the semiconductor manufacturer announced its October revenues of NT$210.27 billion, a jump of 56.3% year-over-year and a rise of 1% from the month of September. The company’s revenues from January through October...
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Shopify’s growth remains impressive, given it’s coming off last year’s inflated results. That said, the lack of sustainable profits continues to deteriorate shareholders’ value, making justifying buying the stock rather difficult. Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with...
RingCentral Posts Q3 Beat; Slashes 10% Jobs
Shares of SaaS solutions provider RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are on the upmove today on the back of the company’s third-quarter showing and after it announced a headcount trim. The top line surged 22.8% year-over-year to $509.03 million, surpassing estimates by ~$6.3 million. EPS at $0.55 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.04. The figures exceeded the upper end of the company’s outlook on key metrics.
Blue Apron Feeling the Blues Upon Equity Dilution
Shares of Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) nosedived in pre-market trading on Friday after an SEC filing revealed that the company offering fresh meals designed by chefs has entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Canaccord Genuity on November 10, relating to the sale of shares of its Class A common stock.
Huntington Ingalls Shares (NYSE: HII) Fall 7% after Analyst Downgrade
Shares of shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) are down roughly 7% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to an analyst downgrade from Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). Analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded the stock to a Sell, citing underwhelming shipbuilding growth of 3% despite the enormous funding to...
