Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).

2 DAYS AGO