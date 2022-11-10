Read full article on original website
City of Dickinson snow operations briefing
DICKINSON, N.D. - Today, Dickinson Public Works staff have been focusing on Priority 1 and 2 roadways while sanding intersections. Weather permitting, the focus will shift to the downtown commercial area and residential zones at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. In the residential areas, the plan is to minimize ridgeways in...
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
Unique transmission line proposed for area
Aproposed transmission line linking grids in the eastern and western United States is being developed across Slope, Hettinger, Grant and Morton counties, with construction scheduled to begin in 2025.Grid United is developing a long-distance electric transmission project to unite the U.S. electric grid. The privately owned company formed nearly two ...
