Pittsburgh, PA

One person injured in violent Downtown Pittsburgh crash

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjh4j_0j5bVKjG00

One person injured in crash in Downtown Pittsburgh 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a pole overnight in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Grant Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard near the off-ramp from the Parkway East.

KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety department's Collision Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
