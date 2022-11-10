Effective: 2022-11-13 01:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Windy Early This Morning Plan on gusty winds this morning in the mountains and foothills of Virginia and North Carolina and West Virginia. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be at the highest elevations. VDOT sensors were already indicating winds as high as 35 mph on I-77 between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 12, where the highway crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway. Conditions will remain gusty into the afternoon before wind speeds diminish this evening. High profile vehicles should use caution, including along I-81 and I-77.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO