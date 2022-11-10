Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 01:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Windy Early This Morning Plan on gusty winds this morning in the mountains and foothills of Virginia and North Carolina and West Virginia. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be at the highest elevations. VDOT sensors were already indicating winds as high as 35 mph on I-77 between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 12, where the highway crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway. Conditions will remain gusty into the afternoon before wind speeds diminish this evening. High profile vehicles should use caution, including along I-81 and I-77.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 01:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Grayson; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Windy Early This Morning Plan on gusty winds this morning in the mountains and foothills of Virginia and North Carolina and West Virginia. Winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest winds will be at the highest elevations. VDOT sensors were already indicating winds as high as 35 mph on I-77 between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 12, where the highway crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway. Conditions will remain gusty into the afternoon before wind speeds diminish this evening. High profile vehicles should use caution, including along I-81 and I-77.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 17:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson and Patrick. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, of up to 6 inches, are expected, especially along and just east of the southern Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Butts; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Forsyth; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Harris; Heard; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Lamar; Madison; Meriwether; Morgan; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Pike; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Taliaferro; Troup; Walton; Wilkes FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to low 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia. * WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
