ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Stephen Colbert's Late Show had a soundtrack for election night, then an '80s hit for the GOP's big flop

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

The Late Show used music to prepare for the 2022 midterms, parodying popular Christmas carols to gird for a red holiday season on Tuesday night.

But when Tuesday's "red wave" failed to materialize, Stephen Colbert's team drew on a hit from the 1980s to poke fun at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. You can watch German pop star Nena sing below about the bag of wasted balloons she bought as McCarthy's party planner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Chris Rock will be the 1st person to perform live on Netflix

Live from Netflix, it's Chris Rock!  The comedian is set for a comedy special on Netflix in 2023, and in a first for the streamer, it will be aired live. Rock will become the first person to ever perform live on the streaming service, according to Netflix, which called this its "first-ever live, global streaming event."  "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history," Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said. "This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy