FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a Twitter thread to say that FTX U.S. was 100% liquid and that he’d do all he can to raise liquidity for FTX International. SBF started by admitting his role in the FTX crash and apologizing to the community. Then, he explained why he was silent for the past few days by saying that he wasn’t “particularly allowed to say much publicly” before Binance finalized its decision whether to acquire FTX or not.

2 DAYS AGO