cryptoslate.com

Binance CEO expects more regulatory scrutiny following FTX implosion

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his firm backed out of the FTX deal because it did not make sense and the huge financial hole they would have had to cover. Speaking at the Indonesia Fintech Summit on Nov. 11, CZ said Binance already covers most of the markets that FTX.com operates in. Apart from that, his exchange has more customers than its embattled rival.
cryptoslate.com

SEC’s Gensler says more investor protection is needed after FTX fiasco

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler addressed the ongoing market crisis caused by the FTX fallout during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Gensler, who has been pushing for increased regulation and targeting various crypto companies for fraud in the U.S., said the space needed better regulation and better enforcement. He...
cryptoslate.com

FTX, Alameda used Binance as intermediary for their parasitic relationship

In the aftermath of the FTX fallout, Bitcoin saw its price drop to a two-year low of $15,000, the exchange’s native token is on its way to becoming essentially worthless, and stablecoins across the market have been struggling to keep their peg. However, the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT

Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
cryptoslate.com

Galois Capital admits over 50% of its capital was locked up in FTX

In a discussion between CoinDesk and the Galois Capital co-founder, Kevin Zho, it was explained that a total of an estimated $40 million in funds are locked up in FTX at this time. The crypto hedge fund Galois Capital had earlier this year gained some renown for predicting the Terra...
cryptoslate.com

SBF seeks to raise liquidity for FTX International; funds to go “straight to users”

FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a Twitter thread to say that FTX U.S. was 100% liquid and that he’d do all he can to raise liquidity for FTX International. SBF started by admitting his role in the FTX crash and apologizing to the community. Then, he explained why he was silent for the past few days by saying that he wasn’t “particularly allowed to say much publicly” before Binance finalized its decision whether to acquire FTX or not.
cryptoslate.com

Was FTX hacked? Deep dive reveals “backdoor” built into accounting software

Late on Friday evening, it has since been confirmed that a total of around $10 billion was moved from FTX to Alameda Research by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Speculation of a hack steadily appeared after several abnormal wallet transactions were highlighted, indicating that between $1-2 billion in client funds were unaccounted for. When SBF was questioned regarding the missing $1-2 billion, his response was “???”
cryptoslate.com

Pantera Capital reflects on FTX situation and importance of DeFi in latest Blockchain Letter update

Pantera Capital CEO, , posted a tweet late last night addressing the fallout of the ongoing FTX situation and how it highlights the importance of what Pantera is building. Morehead’s statement is elaborated upon in the latest update to Pantera’s ‘Blockchain Letter’ — a monthly letter that covers a range of topics focused primarily on and around the blockchain ecosystem.
cryptoslate.com

SkyBridge founder plans to buy back 30% stake FTX, appeals to SBF to come clean

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Friday that the company is trying to buy back the stake FTX had acquired in the alternative investment firm. “We’re in a worse position because of the fact that we made the decision to have Sam join the cap table at SkyBridge,” Scaramucci said. “There’s no question that we’re in a worse position. He’s hurt the industry.”
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com discloses partial reserves in bid to counter insolvency rumors

Kris Marszalek tweeted details of Crypto.com’s reserves in a bid to address insolvency rumors. Marszalek said the company holds 53,024 Bitcoin, 391,564 Ethereum, and other crypto assets totaling approximately $3 billion. He added that this represents “only a portion of our reserves,” and a Proof of Reserves audit is...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto Twitter distraught over FTX collapse

The world’s third largest exchange FTX collapsed within a matter of days and the community’s pain is visible to all on Crypto Twitter. Crypto Twitter has been plainly demonstrating the severe results of the FTX collapse. There are countless investors who had more than half of their funds...
cryptoslate.com

Tether reportedly puts FTX’s $46M in USDT on ice

Tether has reportedly blacklisted $46.27 million worth of USDT belonging to FTX. Whale alerts reported that an FTX address with a balance of 46.36 million USDT was blacklisted. Coindesk reported that the seizure was carried out on the orders of law enforcement agencies. According to Coindesk, a Tether executive said:
cryptoslate.com

Desperate FTX users employ shady tactics to bypass bankruptcy process

Social media is flooded with posts from desperate FTX users asking for help to withdraw locked funds. According to Zane Tackett, the former Head of Institutional Sales at FTX, Bahamians are authorized to take funds off the platform despite a freeze on withdrawals at the troubled exchange. As a result,...
cryptoslate.com

FTX crash pushes Bitcoin to self-custody; Ethereum switched for stablecoins

After the FTX collapse, investors are moving large amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) to their self-custody wallets and exiting Ethereum (ETH) to invest in stablecoins, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin retreats to self custody. The chart below demonstrates the amount of liquid, illiquid, and highly liquid Bitcoins since 2008.
cryptoslate.com

Pantera Capital swiftly implements precautionary measures following FTX, Alameda fallout

Director of Portfolio Development at Pantera Capital, Franklin Bi, has created a Twitter thread discussing portfolio preventative measures taken following the recent FTX and Alameda Research fallout. The Pantera team “assembled a virtual war room” to carry out a thorough risk assessment of their early-stage portfolio, and to establish an...

