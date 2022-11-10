Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
FTX reaches out to Kraken for help as it scrambles for $9.4B bailout; Alameda owes exchange $10B
After Binance walked away from the FTX takeover deal, the cryptocurrency exchange has turned to Kraken for a possible bailout, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the development. The latest development emanates after FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said he’s working on emergency moves to raise funds. Further, Tron...
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital says FTX reflects less than 10% of its total deposits from digital asset customers
Silvergate Capital issued a statement to inform the public of its exposure to FTX and its related entities. The provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry adds to the mass of companies declaring their FTX exposure in a bid to reassure interested parties. Silvergate CEO Alan Lane...
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX crisis, Genesis Trading, Crypto.com emphasize transparency
BlockFi limits its platform activity and pauses client withdrawals amid the FTX crisis. In a Twitter post, BlockFi clarified that this is due to the lack of clarity on the FTX issue. The announcement comes two days after BlockFi COO, Flori Marquez, took to Twitter to share her views regarding the FTX debacle.
cryptoslate.com
Binance CEO expects more regulatory scrutiny following FTX implosion
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his firm backed out of the FTX deal because it did not make sense and the huge financial hole they would have had to cover. Speaking at the Indonesia Fintech Summit on Nov. 11, CZ said Binance already covers most of the markets that FTX.com operates in. Apart from that, his exchange has more customers than its embattled rival.
cryptoslate.com
SEC’s Gensler says more investor protection is needed after FTX fiasco
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler addressed the ongoing market crisis caused by the FTX fallout during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Gensler, who has been pushing for increased regulation and targeting various crypto companies for fraud in the U.S., said the space needed better regulation and better enforcement. He...
cryptoslate.com
FTX, Alameda used Binance as intermediary for their parasitic relationship
In the aftermath of the FTX fallout, Bitcoin saw its price drop to a two-year low of $15,000, the exchange’s native token is on its way to becoming essentially worthless, and stablecoins across the market have been struggling to keep their peg. However, the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT
Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
cryptoslate.com
Galois Capital admits over 50% of its capital was locked up in FTX
In a discussion between CoinDesk and the Galois Capital co-founder, Kevin Zho, it was explained that a total of an estimated $40 million in funds are locked up in FTX at this time. The crypto hedge fund Galois Capital had earlier this year gained some renown for predicting the Terra...
cryptoslate.com
SBF seeks to raise liquidity for FTX International; funds to go “straight to users”
FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a Twitter thread to say that FTX U.S. was 100% liquid and that he’d do all he can to raise liquidity for FTX International. SBF started by admitting his role in the FTX crash and apologizing to the community. Then, he explained why he was silent for the past few days by saying that he wasn’t “particularly allowed to say much publicly” before Binance finalized its decision whether to acquire FTX or not.
cryptoslate.com
Was FTX hacked? Deep dive reveals “backdoor” built into accounting software
Late on Friday evening, it has since been confirmed that a total of around $10 billion was moved from FTX to Alameda Research by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Speculation of a hack steadily appeared after several abnormal wallet transactions were highlighted, indicating that between $1-2 billion in client funds were unaccounted for. When SBF was questioned regarding the missing $1-2 billion, his response was “???”
cryptoslate.com
Pantera Capital reflects on FTX situation and importance of DeFi in latest Blockchain Letter update
Pantera Capital CEO, , posted a tweet late last night addressing the fallout of the ongoing FTX situation and how it highlights the importance of what Pantera is building. Morehead’s statement is elaborated upon in the latest update to Pantera’s ‘Blockchain Letter’ — a monthly letter that covers a range of topics focused primarily on and around the blockchain ecosystem.
cryptoslate.com
SkyBridge founder plans to buy back 30% stake FTX, appeals to SBF to come clean
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Friday that the company is trying to buy back the stake FTX had acquired in the alternative investment firm. “We’re in a worse position because of the fact that we made the decision to have Sam join the cap table at SkyBridge,” Scaramucci said. “There’s no question that we’re in a worse position. He’s hurt the industry.”
cryptoslate.com
Crypto.com discloses partial reserves in bid to counter insolvency rumors
Kris Marszalek tweeted details of Crypto.com’s reserves in a bid to address insolvency rumors. Marszalek said the company holds 53,024 Bitcoin, 391,564 Ethereum, and other crypto assets totaling approximately $3 billion. He added that this represents “only a portion of our reserves,” and a Proof of Reserves audit is...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto Twitter distraught over FTX collapse
The world’s third largest exchange FTX collapsed within a matter of days and the community’s pain is visible to all on Crypto Twitter. Crypto Twitter has been plainly demonstrating the severe results of the FTX collapse. There are countless investors who had more than half of their funds...
cryptoslate.com
Tether reportedly puts FTX’s $46M in USDT on ice
Tether has reportedly blacklisted $46.27 million worth of USDT belonging to FTX. Whale alerts reported that an FTX address with a balance of 46.36 million USDT was blacklisted. Coindesk reported that the seizure was carried out on the orders of law enforcement agencies. According to Coindesk, a Tether executive said:
cryptoslate.com
Gate.io makes its proof of reserves audit solution open-source, works with global exchanges to safeguard user assets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. With users’ trust hanging in the balance, several cryptocurrency exchanges are promising to conduct Proof of Reserves audits after a major...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 9: Bitcoin trades at 2-year low as market rut continues
In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw outflows of around $50 billion as the industry plunged to $828.94 billion from $875.52 billion as of press time — down 4.23%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell by 7.25% and 1.95% to $317.46 billion and $143.79 billion, respectively....
cryptoslate.com
Desperate FTX users employ shady tactics to bypass bankruptcy process
Social media is flooded with posts from desperate FTX users asking for help to withdraw locked funds. According to Zane Tackett, the former Head of Institutional Sales at FTX, Bahamians are authorized to take funds off the platform despite a freeze on withdrawals at the troubled exchange. As a result,...
cryptoslate.com
FTX crash pushes Bitcoin to self-custody; Ethereum switched for stablecoins
After the FTX collapse, investors are moving large amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) to their self-custody wallets and exiting Ethereum (ETH) to invest in stablecoins, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin retreats to self custody. The chart below demonstrates the amount of liquid, illiquid, and highly liquid Bitcoins since 2008.
cryptoslate.com
Pantera Capital swiftly implements precautionary measures following FTX, Alameda fallout
Director of Portfolio Development at Pantera Capital, Franklin Bi, has created a Twitter thread discussing portfolio preventative measures taken following the recent FTX and Alameda Research fallout. The Pantera team “assembled a virtual war room” to carry out a thorough risk assessment of their early-stage portfolio, and to establish an...
Comments / 0