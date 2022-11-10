Read full article on original website
Xi Tells Biden That China and the United States Should Take History as a Mirror - State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua. The remarks were made at the beginning of...
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
China Premier Li Emphasised 'Irresponsibility' of Nuclear Threats at Asia Summit - U.S. Official
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with U.S. President...
Retail sales spike casts doubt on an impending recession
An October surge in retail sales is raising doubts about how close the U.S. economy actually is to a recession. Americans spent far more money on consumer goods and services in October than economists had expected, according to Census Bureau data released Wednesday. While high interest rates and stubborn inflation have taken a chunk out of retailers’ profits, it’s done little to keep down sales as a whole.
FTX's Bahamas Liquidators 'Reject the Validity' of US Bankruptcy
(Reuters) - FTX's Bahamas-based liquidators said they "reject the validity" of the crypto exchange's U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed in the U.S. late Tuesday. FTX and 130 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing...
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
U.S. News–Harris Poll Survey: As America Aims for Equity, Many Believe Systemic Racism Doesn't Exist
Despite the disproportionate toll the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout have had on communities of color, more than 40% of Americans are unconvinced that systemic racism exists in the U.S., according to new survey findings from U.S. News & World Report and The Harris Poll. Among thousands of people...
Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
Exclusive-Kamala Harris to Visit Philippine Islands at Edge of South China Sea Dispute
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, in a move that may be interpreted by Beijing as a rebuke. The visit, scheduled for next Tuesday, will make...
Exclusive-Russian Software Disguised as American Finds Its Way Into U.S. Army, CDC Apps
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Thousands of smartphone applications in Apple and Google's online stores contain computer code developed by a technology company, Pushwoosh, that presents itself as based in the United States, but is actually Russian, Reuters has found. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' main...
Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
Polish Incident Attempt to Provoke Direct Military Clash Between NATO and Russia - Russian Mission to UN
(Reuters) - The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday. "There is an...
German Minister Wants China Cooperation Dependent on Rights Situation - Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to make cooperation with China dependent on the human rights situation there, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a draft of a new government China strategy. The 59-page draft strategy document, which Spiegel said the Foreign Ministry had distributed to...
British Spy Chief: Iran Tried 10 Times to Kidnap or Kill UK-Linked Individuals
LONDON (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known...
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch...
Petro-Logistics Says OPEC Appears to Be Making Oil Output Cut
LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil exports by OPEC have fallen significantly so far this month, leading tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics said on Wednesday, suggesting members are delivering on their share of the output cut agreed by the group and its allies. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),...
Hungary Govt Sees 'Good Chance' for Deal on EU Funds Within Weeks
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government is doing its best to meet its commitments to Brussels and there is a "good chance" of sealing a deal on European Union funds within weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday. Orban's nationalist government and the Brussels-based European Commission...
