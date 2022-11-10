ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War

(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
US News and World Report

Russian's Lavrov Taken to Hospital After Arriving for G20 Summit - AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news". AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several...
The Hill

Retail sales spike casts doubt on an impending recession

An October surge in retail sales is raising doubts about how close the U.S. economy actually is to a recession. Americans spent far more money on consumer goods and services in October than economists had expected, according to Census Bureau data released Wednesday. While high interest rates and stubborn inflation have taken a chunk out of retailers’ profits, it’s done little to keep down sales as a whole.
US News and World Report

FTX's Bahamas Liquidators 'Reject the Validity' of US Bankruptcy

(Reuters) - FTX's Bahamas-based liquidators said they "reject the validity" of the crypto exchange's U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed in the U.S. late Tuesday. FTX and 130 affiliates filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing...
US News and World Report

NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic

(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

Attacks in Ukraine During G20 Shows Putin's Contempt for International Rules, Spain's PM Says

MADRID (Reuters) - The attacks in Ukraine during the G20 summit in Indonesia this week shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's contempt towards international rules, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Sanchez also entirely blamed Russia for the crises on the food and energy markets in a news conference...
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
US News and World Report

Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source

BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
US News and World Report

Russian Economy Shrinks 4% in Third Quarter - Statistics Agency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy shrank 4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, data from the Rosstat federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, as the consequences of the country's military actions in Ukraine continued to weigh on the economy. That was a slight improvement from the second quarter, when...
US News and World Report

German Minister Wants China Cooperation Dependent on Rights Situation - Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to make cooperation with China dependent on the human rights situation there, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a draft of a new government China strategy. The 59-page draft strategy document, which Spiegel said the Foreign Ministry had distributed to...
US News and World Report

British Spy Chief: Iran Tried 10 Times to Kidnap or Kill UK-Linked Individuals

LONDON (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known...
US News and World Report

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Petro-Logistics Says OPEC Appears to Be Making Oil Output Cut

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil exports by OPEC have fallen significantly so far this month, leading tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics said on Wednesday, suggesting members are delivering on their share of the output cut agreed by the group and its allies. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),...
US News and World Report

Hungary Govt Sees 'Good Chance' for Deal on EU Funds Within Weeks

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government is doing its best to meet its commitments to Brussels and there is a "good chance" of sealing a deal on European Union funds within weeks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Wednesday. Orban's nationalist government and the Brussels-based European Commission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy