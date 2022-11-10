ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Saving local journalism: It’s time to pass the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

The wake of an election in which millions of Americans in diverse districts nationwide made their voices heard is the perfect time to remember: While increasing numbers of Americans may spend ever more time online, whether on Twitter or YouTube or Facebook or even (ugh) in the metaverse, in the ways that matter most, we continue to be rooted here in the real world.

Our kids go to local schools; we worry about local crime trends (or don’t); the local weather spoils our weekend plans; our laws are shaped by local officials. The work-from-home revolution notwithstanding, more often than not we work in jobs dependent on the local economy. We root for local sports teams and find inspiration in local culture. If we ever took any of this for granted, the COVID-19 pandemic and its painful dislocations should’ve set us straight.

One of the most powerful forces that hold our communities together is local news. It is as essential as ever — but more threatened than ever.

For decades now, Google, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms have been clobbering outlets across the country that first and foremost serve their towns, suburbs and cities. Leveraging anticompetitive practices, they have profited off the journalism that reporters and editors work long hours to produce, in the process essentially cornering the market on online advertising, leaving those who get the news fighting over scraps.

The math is grim. Over the last two decades, U.S. newspaper circulation has dropped by half. The vast majority of U.S. counties with no regular newspaper are in rural areas.

After years spent lamenting the state of affairs, Congress finally, finally has a plan to bolster these outlets — print, broadcast and online alike. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a six-year “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for media companies so that they can collectively negotiate the terms under which their content is distributed online.

Reset the table. Shift the balance of power. Do it in this lame-duck Congress. Give local media a fighting chance.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes

The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.“The American...
GEORGIA STATE
The Gadsden Times

Elaine Harris Spearman Commentary: Creating a new generation of voters

Whatever our election outcome across this country, I believe the United States has some dark days ahead. Elections bring about different people, but who are they and what do they stand for? As we are continuously faced with a former disgraced president threatening to take us back in time, you have to wonder what has become of common sense and logical thinking?
CBS LA

Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory

Democrats will continue to control the Senate following the 2022 midterm elections, after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday was projected by CBS News to win a tight reelection race against Republican Adam Laxalt.Her victory gives Democrats 50 seats in the 118th Congress. Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, should it be needed, gives them the majority, regardless of the outcome of the Georgia runoff election in December between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. "The election is a great win for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a briefing late Saturday night. "With...
NEVADA STATE
Daily News

Why we’re in their debt: Honoring America’s veterans

So common and so trite are many political paeans to the Americans who’ve served their country in uniform, it’s easy to grow inured to the sentiment. We take this opportunity to express our gratitude in our own way. Some men and women join the military motivated by high ideals. Some join to follow family tradition. Some enlist for educational benefits. When we had a draft, many didn’t want to ...
Daily News

Trump hails victory after no ‘red wave’ for Republicans; teases 2024 campaign launch on Nov. 15

Former President Donald Trump hailed a “Big Victory” on Friday and prepared to go ahead with plans to launch his 2024 White House campaign even as Republicans licked their wounds from a historic flop in the midterm elections. “WE WON!” Trump claimed on his social media platform. “Big Victory, don’t be stupid. Stand on the rooftops and shout it out loud!” While there is a chance that additional ...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily News

Stick with Ukraine: The United States must continue supporting the heroic effort to repel Russian invaders

Months of Russian occupation are over in Kherson, the strategically crucial Ukrainian port city. The major setback for Vladimir Putin’s troops should decisively end any talk of the United States soon ceasing its support for Ukraine. The chief objective must remain ending the brutal invasion — with hopes that a durable peace is soon negotiated on terms that send a decisive message to any other ...
Daily News

Going up: CUNY is a vehicle for social mobility, but could use some oiling

A higher education can be said to serve concurrent purposes, one being the more esoteric pursuit of knowledge and a better-developed way of thinking about society and one’s role in it, and the other much more concrete: building skills to get stable and well-paying jobs. Ideally, this latter function wouldn’t just help the children of wealthy families keep and expand their wealth — one reason ...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy