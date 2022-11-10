Four unbeaten teams remain with three weeks to go, and one team is guaranteed to lose before the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Dec. 4. It is not No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs kept their dream season alive with an impressive 17-10 victory at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, It was a defensive performance where TCU limited the Longhorns to 199 total yards. The Horned Frogs have no margin for error in the Big 12, but they have been perfect so far.

