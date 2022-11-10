ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News

What time is the Argonauts vs. Alouettes playoff game today? Schedule, TV channel, streaming and how to watch the CFL East final

The division finals of the 2022 CFL playoffs are today, and up first is a battle for the Eastern crown, as the Toronto Argonauts host the Montreal Alouettes. The Alouettes enter the divisional final fresh off a semifinal win last week over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning 28-17. QB Trevor Harris finished 27-of-34 on passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception. RB Walter Fletcher rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Eugene Lewis had seven catches for 98 yards.
Sporting News

NFL coaches to beat all 32 teams: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on cusp of joining elite company with win vs. Packers

Mike McCarthy has logged a lot of time on NFL sidelines. He has been a head coach in the league for all but one season since 2006. On Sunday, his Cowboys will take on the Packers, a team with which McCarthy logged 204 games as head coach. Should Dallas prevail, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to record a win against all 32 active teams in the league.
Sporting News

NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
Sporting News

Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 11

Four unbeaten teams remain with three weeks to go, and one team is guaranteed to lose before the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Dec. 4. It is not No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs kept their dream season alive with an impressive 17-10 victory at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, It was a defensive performance where TCU limited the Longhorns to 199 total yards. The Horned Frogs have no margin for error in the Big 12, but they have been perfect so far.
Sporting News

Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change

The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
Sporting News

Heisman Trophy odds for 2022: Drake Maye makes move in Week 11

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker have company. North Carolina's Drake Maye made another statement in his bid to join the Heisman Trophy discussion in Week 11. Stroud bolstered his leading odds according to BetMGM with a five-TD performance against Indiana in Week 11, and Hooker bounced back...
Sporting News

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Sporting News

Officials miss penalty on Alabama's Dallas Turner after Ole Miss turnover on downs

Alabama's 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday wasn't without controversy. Not by a long shot (or, Ole Miss fans will contend, a shot to the head). The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide eked out a 30-24 victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels thanks to two Ole Miss turnovers on downs in its final two offensive possessions. Those drives book-ended an Alabama drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Will Reichard, forcing Ole Miss to go for a touchdown in the game's waning moments.
Sporting News

Do the Patriots play today? NFL schedule for New England's next game after Week 10 bye

The Patriots haven't always passed the eye test this season, but they've overcome a 1-3 start to put themselves firmly in playoff contention at 5-4. New England's defense pulverized the Colts' offensive line in Week 9 after forcing three Zach Wilson interceptions a week earlier. Mac Jones likely needs to be more consistent if the Patriots want to make a run in January, but New England as a whole is starting to look more like a Bill Belichick-led team each week.
Sporting News

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chargers-49ers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Christian McCaffrey & Austin Ekeler lead a stars-and-scrubs build

In what should be one of the better games of NFL Week 10, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Since acquiring Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal, the 49ers are riding high and fresh off a bye. The Chargers, meanwhile, are facing road blocks aplenty, battling injuries to difference-makers on both sides of the ball and listed as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a FanDuel single-game lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
Sporting News

Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football

Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.

