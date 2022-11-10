Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Related
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10 game
The 49ers are coming off their bye week, and for the second straight contest they'll be facing off against a Los Angeles team. But rather than face the Rams in Inglewood, San Francisco will host the Chargers in another showdown of West Coast squads. These two teams have met 14...
Sporting News
What time is the Argonauts vs. Alouettes playoff game today? Schedule, TV channel, streaming and how to watch the CFL East final
The division finals of the 2022 CFL playoffs are today, and up first is a battle for the Eastern crown, as the Toronto Argonauts host the Montreal Alouettes. The Alouettes enter the divisional final fresh off a semifinal win last week over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning 28-17. QB Trevor Harris finished 27-of-34 on passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception. RB Walter Fletcher rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Eugene Lewis had seven catches for 98 yards.
Sporting News
Falcons' Arthur Smith explains why he stayed with Marcus Mariota at QB over Desmond Ridder vs. Panthers
Marcus Mariota did not make an impressive showing Thursday night. The veteran quarterback struggled in the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on "Thursday Night Football," to the point where NFL Twitter was calling for rookie Desmond Ridder to take over the offense. While Mariota made a number of head-scratching...
Sporting News
NFL coaches to beat all 32 teams: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on cusp of joining elite company with win vs. Packers
Mike McCarthy has logged a lot of time on NFL sidelines. He has been a head coach in the league for all but one season since 2006. On Sunday, his Cowboys will take on the Packers, a team with which McCarthy logged 204 games as head coach. Should Dallas prevail, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to record a win against all 32 active teams in the league.
Sporting News
What's next for Geno Smith? Contract, pending free agency come into focus as Seahawks QB stars in 2022
When the Seahawks decided to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, many wondered what they would do at quarterback. They had acquired Drew Lock as part of the Wilson trade, but he and Geno Smith were the only quarterbacks on the Seattle roster at the time. Surely the Seahawks...
Sporting News
NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
Sporting News
Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
Why is Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany? Explaining the NFL's inaugural 2022 game in Munich
When the Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off on Sunday morning on the eastern seaboard of the United States (and just before the crack of dawn on the West Coast), it'll be the first time that the NFL kicks off in Germany in league history. (Yes, we are forgetting the whole...
Sporting News
College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 11
Four unbeaten teams remain with three weeks to go, and one team is guaranteed to lose before the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Dec. 4. It is not No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs kept their dream season alive with an impressive 17-10 victory at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, It was a defensive performance where TCU limited the Longhorns to 199 total yards. The Horned Frogs have no margin for error in the Big 12, but they have been perfect so far.
Sporting News
Al Michaels ribs Baker Mayfield for helmet-less celebratory head-butts in Panthers' win over Falcons
Well, that's one way to use your head. Baker Mayfield didn't play Thursday night in the Panthers' 25-15 win over the NFC South rival Falcons, but his presence was still felt on the Carolina sideline. Quite literally. At the end of the game, Mayfield was spotted on the field giving...
Sporting News
Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change
The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
Sporting News
Heisman Trophy odds for 2022: Drake Maye makes move in Week 11
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker have company. North Carolina's Drake Maye made another statement in his bid to join the Heisman Trophy discussion in Week 11. Stroud bolstered his leading odds according to BetMGM with a five-TD performance against Indiana in Week 11, and Hooker bounced back...
Sporting News
Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit
Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
Sporting News
Where is Christian McCaffrey from? Hometown, college & more to know about 49ers star's roots
Christian McCaffrey rose to football stardom because of his career at Stanford, eventually landing as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Panthers. McCaffrey continued his ascent as a football player in Carolina, but he made his way back to the West Coast at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Sporting News
Officials miss penalty on Alabama's Dallas Turner after Ole Miss turnover on downs
Alabama's 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday wasn't without controversy. Not by a long shot (or, Ole Miss fans will contend, a shot to the head). The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide eked out a 30-24 victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels thanks to two Ole Miss turnovers on downs in its final two offensive possessions. Those drives book-ended an Alabama drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Will Reichard, forcing Ole Miss to go for a touchdown in the game's waning moments.
Sporting News
Do the Patriots play today? NFL schedule for New England's next game after Week 10 bye
The Patriots haven't always passed the eye test this season, but they've overcome a 1-3 start to put themselves firmly in playoff contention at 5-4. New England's defense pulverized the Colts' offensive line in Week 9 after forcing three Zach Wilson interceptions a week earlier. Mac Jones likely needs to be more consistent if the Patriots want to make a run in January, but New England as a whole is starting to look more like a Bill Belichick-led team each week.
Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Football Top Performers of the region quarterfinals?
These athletes will be featured in the Florida Athlete of the Week Poll early this week. Come back and vote for who you think should be the Athlete of the Week. This list is not intended to be comprehensive Amir Wilson, Lecanto Wilson knew he was up against one of the state’s top running ...
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chargers-49ers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Christian McCaffrey & Austin Ekeler lead a stars-and-scrubs build
In what should be one of the better games of NFL Week 10, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) host Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-3) on Sunday Night Football. Since acquiring Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade-deadline deal, the 49ers are riding high and fresh off a bye. The Chargers, meanwhile, are facing road blocks aplenty, battling injuries to difference-makers on both sides of the ball and listed as 7-point underdogs. This is a tough one to bet, but a great game to put together a FanDuel single-game lineup, which is exactly what we will do today.
Sporting News
Is Elijah Mitchell playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-49ers Week 10 Sunday Night Football
Elijah Mitchell was expected to really break out this year after a strong rookie season, but after suffering a knee injury in Week 1, he was sidelined two months. Over the next eight weeks, the 49ers started Jeff Wilson Jr. and traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey safely sits atop the 49ers' depth chart, while Wilson Jr. is at the top of the Dolphins' after a midseason trade. That opens the door for Mitchell to be the primary handcuff in San Francisco when he returns, which could be as soon as Sunday night against the Chargers, and more than a few fantasy football owners are undoubtedly wondering if he's worth starting.
Comments / 0