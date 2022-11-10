ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shakira all set for a move to Miami as Gerard Pique gives full custody of their sons to the pop star: Reports

By Akshat Pandey
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
RadarOnline

Over So Soon: Johnny Depp's Romantic Fling With Married British Lawyer Ends Only Months After It First Begun

Johnny Depp’s relationship with married British lawyer Joelle Rich is believed to have ended only a few short months after it first began, RadarOnline.com has learned. Depp and Rich were first reported to be dating in September shortly after the 59-year-old Blow actor came out victorious in his heated and high-stakes defamation court trial feud against ex-wife Amber Heard.
VIRGINIA STATE
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
OHIO STATE
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reportedly Moving To Miami With Kids After Spending 8 Years In Barcelona With Gerard Pique

Shakira is taking her talents – and apparently, her children – to South Beach. Days after her ex, Gerard Piqué, hung up his kit and retired from the sport of football/soccer, E! News reported that the two former loves have “signed a custody agreement” surrounding their two boys, Milan and Sasha. Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, have reportedly worked out an arrangement that would see Milan, 9 and 7-year-old Sasha would relocate with their mom to Miami, Florida, after spending nearly a decade in Barcelona, Spain. Miami is where Shakira’s maternal family resides, and Barcelona – up until Gerard’s Nov. 3 announcement – was where he played football for the past 14 years.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch

Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
In Style

Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Natural Waves While Detailing Her Current Hair Routine

Jennifer Aniston may be known for her many iconic hair moments — from the Rachel to signature sleek blowouts — but that doesn’t mean she can’t go au naturale every once in a while. And not only did the actress’s latest Instagram post give followers a look at her true tresses, but it included a quick tutorial on how exactly she masters the art of the beachy wave.
HOLAUSA

Shakira’s mom says Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital

Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirms that Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the Colombian singer and the soccer player, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws. Piqué visited the 91-year-old author at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. “Of...
People

Michael Caine Enjoys Date Night Out in London with Longtime Wife Shakira

Michael Caine and his wife Shakira are out on the town. The 89-year-old actor and his wife of 49 years were spotted leaving Harry's Bar in central London on Tuesday. The Dark Knight actor wore a navy blazer with a blue button-down shirt, black pants and glasses as he used a red walking frame to help exit the restaurant with the help of staff, as photos of Caine's outing show.
Us Weekly

Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
BET

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Into The World

Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. On Saturday (Nov. 11), Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy. It was De La Rosa who posted the baby and herself on his Instagram story, backed with “Beautiful” by Mali Music. She didn’t show the face of the baby.
E! News

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby, His 12th

Watch: Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News. Any day now, Abby De La Rosa is preparing to welcome her third baby with Nick Cannon. Earlier this year, the DJ—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—announced she was pregnant with her third child. And though Abby has continued to share adorable family photos with Nick, she has not publicly confirmed the paternity of her baby—until now.
ABC News

Shakira and Gerard Pique reach agreement on custody of their 2 sons

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached an agreement regarding the custody of their two children following their breakup earlier this year. "We have signed a custody agreement," Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, said in a joint statement obtained by ABC News. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
HollywoodLife

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Celebrating The Holidays With Ex Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)

With the holidays approaching, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has to decide if she’ll spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31. HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE KarJenner source that Tristan “has expressed interest” in wanting to ring in the holidays with Khloe, their daughter True, 4, and their 3-month-old son, but according to the insider, “nothing has been set in stone yet.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy