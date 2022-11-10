Shakira all set for a move to Miami as Gerard Pique gives full custody of their sons to the pop star: Reports

Read full article on original website
Related
'Her Attitude Horrified Everyone': Shakira ENRAGES Park Patrons After Skipping 90-Minute Line For Halloween Ride
Shakira isn't doing herself any favors. The troubled Colombian singer, 45, sparked outrage when she skipped the line for a popular Halloween attraction. Shakira cut ahead of families who had been waiting for more than 90 minutes in the cue when she showed up with her children at the Tower Of Terror in Barcelona on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Reveal Singer Will Move To Miami With Kids After Finalizing Custody Agreement
Shakira and her children are heading back to her hometown of Miami after the Columbian sensation settled a new custody agreement with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The dynamic duo previously split after 11 years together and have now released a joint statement regarding their broken family. Article continues below...
Gerard Piqué might make his dreams of having three children come true with Clara Chía
Things are apparently going great for Gerard Piqué, despite the public backlash he has faced since his split from Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía . While the soccer player is already a father of two, he has reportedly shared his desire to procreate again- this time with...
Over So Soon: Johnny Depp's Romantic Fling With Married British Lawyer Ends Only Months After It First Begun
Johnny Depp’s relationship with married British lawyer Joelle Rich is believed to have ended only a few short months after it first began, RadarOnline.com has learned. Depp and Rich were first reported to be dating in September shortly after the 59-year-old Blow actor came out victorious in his heated and high-stakes defamation court trial feud against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Shakira Reportedly Moving To Miami With Kids After Spending 8 Years In Barcelona With Gerard Pique
Shakira is taking her talents – and apparently, her children – to South Beach. Days after her ex, Gerard Piqué, hung up his kit and retired from the sport of football/soccer, E! News reported that the two former loves have “signed a custody agreement” surrounding their two boys, Milan and Sasha. Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, have reportedly worked out an arrangement that would see Milan, 9 and 7-year-old Sasha would relocate with their mom to Miami, Florida, after spending nearly a decade in Barcelona, Spain. Miami is where Shakira’s maternal family resides, and Barcelona – up until Gerard’s Nov. 3 announcement – was where he played football for the past 14 years.
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Retires From Soccer Nearly 5 Months After Their Split: Watch
Shakira‘s ex, Gerard Piqué, 35, shocked fans on Nov. 3 when he took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video (WATCH HERE) where he announced his retirement from soccer after playing the sport for nearly 20 years. “Culers, us he de dir una cosa,” he captioned his posts. Gerard continued to narrate the video where he revealed that the match between FC Barcelona and UD Almería on Nov. 5 will be his final one. “The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said. “Now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be.”
In Style
Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Natural Waves While Detailing Her Current Hair Routine
Jennifer Aniston may be known for her many iconic hair moments — from the Rachel to signature sleek blowouts — but that doesn’t mean she can’t go au naturale every once in a while. And not only did the actress’s latest Instagram post give followers a look at her true tresses, but it included a quick tutorial on how exactly she masters the art of the beachy wave.
Shakira’s mom says Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital
Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirms that Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the Colombian singer and the soccer player, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws. Piqué visited the 91-year-old author at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. “Of...
Johnny Depp ‘no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich’
Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Michael Caine Enjoys Date Night Out in London with Longtime Wife Shakira
Michael Caine and his wife Shakira are out on the town. The 89-year-old actor and his wife of 49 years were spotted leaving Harry's Bar in central London on Tuesday. The Dark Knight actor wore a navy blazer with a blue button-down shirt, black pants and glasses as he used a red walking frame to help exit the restaurant with the help of staff, as photos of Caine's outing show.
Who is Madonna’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Lourdes Leon
Madonna, the Queen of Pop, has had an awe-inspiring career as a seven-time Grammy winning artist, trendsetter and boundary-pusher who has made an undeniable impression on pop culture, and the world. She is the definition of an icon and mother of six. The "League of Their Own" actress’ latest 2022 album, Finally Enough Love: 50 […]
BET
Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child Into The World
Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his newborn, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. On Saturday (Nov. 11), Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed their new bundle of joy. It was De La Rosa who posted the baby and herself on his Instagram story, backed with “Beautiful” by Mali Music. She didn’t show the face of the baby.
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby, His 12th
Watch: Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News. Any day now, Abby De La Rosa is preparing to welcome her third baby with Nick Cannon. Earlier this year, the DJ—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—announced she was pregnant with her third child. And though Abby has continued to share adorable family photos with Nick, she has not publicly confirmed the paternity of her baby—until now.
ABC News
Shakira and Gerard Pique reach agreement on custody of their 2 sons
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached an agreement regarding the custody of their two children following their breakup earlier this year. "We have signed a custody agreement," Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, said in a joint statement obtained by ABC News. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
Inside Rebel Wilson's Intimate Baby Shower Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. The gift of parenthood deserves a pitch perfect celebration. Before Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child via surrogate, the actress was treated to a very special baby shower. "Rebel was surrounded by lots of love," a source exclusively shared with E! News....
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Celebrating The Holidays With Ex Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)
With the holidays approaching, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has to decide if she’ll spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31. HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE KarJenner source that Tristan “has expressed interest” in wanting to ring in the holidays with Khloe, their daughter True, 4, and their 3-month-old son, but according to the insider, “nothing has been set in stone yet.”
ETOnline.com
See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Tribute to Daughter Dream on Her 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'
November birthdays keep on coming for the Kardashian-Jenners! On Thursday, the Kardashians stars had a round of sweet birthday wishes for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, who turned six. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to...
