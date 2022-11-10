Read full article on original website
McDonald's Christmas menu includes return of old favourite - plus new festive drink
McDonald's says it is "reindeer ready" as it announces its festive range for 2022. The fast food giant has given details of its McCafe range which launches on Thursday. And it will see the return of an old favourite with its hot chocolate delux. The £1.49 beverage is made with chocolate syrup, topped with cream and generously dusted with more chocolate flavour.
Mum says parents should ban buying children Christmas Eve boxes
The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, though if you step into pretty much any supermarket they've already gone full Christmas mode. Christmas comes but once each year, though it seems to come earlier and earlier every time, and with that come Christmas traditions both old and new.
McDonald’s Christmas advert from Oscar-winning director sends touching message about family
McDonald’s has unveiled its Christmas advert, which highlights the importance of spending time with loved ones during the festive season.The campaign, titled “The List” follows the story of a young boy who is tasked with creating a list of things he would like for Christmas by his mum.He quickly gets to work, and before long the list is spanning multiple pages and is long enough to wrap around the family’s Christmas tree.Sadly, on a trip to the post office, a big gust of wind blows the bundle of paper out of the boy’s hands and away into the distance.To...
Mum shares genius kids' gift idea that also spreads out the cost of Christmas
A mum has shared the clever way she spreads out the cost of Christmas - and it's genius. Taking to a family life Facebook group, the mum explained how she spreads the cost of Christmas throughout the whole year, while ensuring her daughter has a range of different gifts to enjoy.
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
McDonald’s Says The McRib is on its “Farewell Tour”
Whether the wording means a permanent or seasonal discontinuance of the popular though irregularly-sold menu item remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, Delish.com, and McDonalds.com.
McDonald’s is now offering free fries every Friday for some customers – here’s how to get them
MCDONALD'S fans will be able to get a free treat at the fast food chain, thanks to a new hack. Customers can get a free portion of medium fries under McDonald's Free Fries Friday scheme. To claim your free fries, you must buy $1 worth of food through the McDonald's...
McDonald's got one important thing very right (Chick-fil-A, not so much)
I'm constantly confused by McDonald's. Here's a brand that bathes in world fame, whose products seem to inspire enormous love, and yet whose customers seem all too willing to complain about seemingly everything. It remains bemusing that in the recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, McDonald's lurked near the very bottom...
The Internet Is Once Again Floored Over How The McDonald's McRib Is Made
A rotating fan-favorite at McDonald's, the McRib has a long history of disappearing from the franchise's menu and returning in valor ... over and over and over again. According to Thrillist, the barbecue pork rib sandwich debuted in 1983 and subsequently earned the nickname "McFlop" due to its poor performance on the menu. Over the years, McDonald's has removed, replaced, and reinstated the sandwich dozens of times. There's no definite answer as to why it's such an unpredictable item on their menu, but many McDonald's customers are less concerned with its history of inconsistency and more concerned with how it's made.
McDonald’s Employee Pours Customer’s Coke From 2-Liter Bottle in Viral TikTok
When you want what you want, it's difficult to adjust your expectations when suddenly presented with a new option. Like if you head to a restaurant in the hopes of getting your favorite dish and you're told they're out of it, it's enough to make you want to go cry in your car and slam your hands against the steering wheel in despair.
Customer Slams McDonald’s For Dictating Calorie Intake On Happy Meals
The TikToker revealed that McDonald's limits the number of calories in their children's Happy Meals.
Mum praised for way she asked stranger to switch plane seats so her family could sit together
A woman has been heaped with praise after sharing how she convinced a fellow flyer to swap plane seats with her. Anna Lyn Cook took to TikTok where she explained that, despite trying to ensure her family were all sitting together when booking online, she wasn’t able to seat them next to each other.
KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason
Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
I tested five classic cheeseburgers – including McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and a budget burger won
THERE may be no more iconic American food than a classic cheeseburger. Many fast food restaurants reputation's lie on the quality of their signature burger. Yet, with so many options to choose from, settling on a go-to burger can be difficult. So, as part of our Bang for Your Buck...
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
Bride's Brothers Served as Her Flower Boys and Proved They Understood the Assignment
They set the bar for flower boys everywhere
A Woman Claims She Was Served Fried Rat Instead of Fried Chicken at Popeye's
On October 18, a woman shared on TikTok (via Daily Dot) that she had ordered chicken at Popeye's, only to allegedly receive a fried rat in her food. Within the video, she holds up a fried piece of something that does indeed resemble a rat's tail, and the rest of her meal is arguably rat shaped. That's enough to ruin anyone's appetite. After more than two million views, the woman took the video down, but other Tik Tok users had already reposted it for their own followers. According to one user, the fried bit in question "looks like a center breast." As for the "tail," we're still a bit concerned.
