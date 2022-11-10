Read full article on original website
Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans
Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
GSH– “Walk with a Doc” Moves to VU
Good Samaritan Hospital’s “Walk With a Doc” will be at Vincennes University each Saturday from now on at a new time. The Walk With a Doc program is now being held at 9:30 each Saturday morning. The activity is at the University’s Student Recreation Center. The...
Veterans’ Bench Dedication Tomorrow at Gregg Park
A bench dedication is planned for Veterans’ Day near the enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park. The bench is to remember all veterans who served in the nation’s armed forces. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum credits the veterans’ bench to City Councilman Dan Ravellette. Yochum also remembers a former...
A VU Professor is bringing a children’s book to life
A Story Walk is being created in Indiana’s First City. Vincennes University has announced that their Education Majors and Professor Lisa Miller are putting together a children’s book which will come to life next spring along the Wabash River. The book which will be a “story walk” is...
Generations hosting event to protect elderly from scams
One Vincennes agency is working hard to make sure the senior population is safe. Generations in Vincennes is set to hold, “Stack the Deck Against Scams, Fraud, and Elder Abuse”. The event takes place on Wednesday, November 16th at the Greens Activity Center on the Vincennes University Campus.
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
VU Honors Veterans
(photo of Major General Rick Stevens speaking at VU Veteran’s Day Ceremony) Vincennes University paid tribute to area military Veterans on Tuesday. Veteran’s Day is this Friday November 11th. At ceremony at the Red Skelton Theater Director of the Indiana Military Education Program at the university, Alex Sievers,...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
WATCH: UE tears down first Evansville College dorm from 1958
Big changes are coming to the University of Evansville. Just this week, they started tearing down Hughes Hall, a once-dormitory for student living built in 1958.
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
Local shop hopes to serve 300 free Thanksgiving meals
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.
South Knox Middle School Teams Knox Off Parkview
The South Knox 8th Grade Girls Basketball Team knocked off Parkview 59-2 Friday. Kendal Hill lead South Knox with 19 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards. Reagan Harrington added 10 points and 5 boards. Meanwhile, 7th grade for South Knox also defeated Parkview 32-18. Brynley Millspaugh lead South Knox with...
RLP Blast Eastern Greene at Home
In girls basketball action…Vincennes Rivet outscored Eastern Greene 15-2 and went on to post a 47-24 victory. Ten players scored for the Lady Patriots, Led by Nya Dame’s 10 points while Lexi Frey added eight. Rivet moves to 2-0 and will play at Wood Memorial on Saturday. Other...
Teacher Predator Faces 50 Year Max in Evansville
Between Indiana and Kentucky is the Ohio River. A first-year Evansville high school teacher has been charged with crossing that river to have sex with a minor. Cody McCormick was indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Crossing a state line makes it a federal...
Good Things Happening Around Washington
Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
Vincennes Skate Park Session Set for November 17th
The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department says it’s ready to move forward on the new Skatepark at Lester Square. There will be a public meeting on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The parks department will be revisiting the original 2018 design to see if any...
Veterans’ Day Means Closures for Government Offices
All Vincennes and Washington offices and departments will be closed today for Veterans’ Day. In Vincennes, trash collection will not be affected. Leaf collection will also not happen today due to the Veterans’ Day closure. In Washington, there will be no trash pick-up and the city bus won’t...
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
Area McDonald’s to offer free breakfast for veterans on Veterans Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — McDonald’s owners throughout the Wabash Valley are inviting veterans to stop in for breakfast on Veterans Day, their treat. The offer of a free breakfast combo meal will be available from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a […]
