Read full article on original website
Related
Crimson Tikes: The Game of Coordinators
A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed After Dreadful Vanderbilt Loss
It seems as though the fate of first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scanagrello was sealed on Saturday afternoon in the eyes of Big Blue Nation following the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt. Head coach Mark Stoops after the game said that he wasn't considering any coaching staff changes ...
Thunder Gameday: Four-Game Road Trip Starts in New York
Oklahoma City will kick off its longest road trip of the season against the Knicks this afternoon.
Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 11 ballot features 12 area athletes
Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 12 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their...
Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M 13-10
It was not always pretty but Auburn beat the Texas A&M Aggies 13-10 Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The offense was unable to finish their drives but Colby Wooden and the rest of the defense made sure they never trailed, shutting down the Aggie’s offense. The offense leaned heavily...
Comments / 0