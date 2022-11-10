ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans

Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Veterans Day events in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
HONOLULU, HI

