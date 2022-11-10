Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Weeklong birthday celebration for King Kalakaua
King David Kalakaua's birthday is coming up and the Iolani Palace is holding a weeklong celebration in honor of him.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Adoption month and more than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted. Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. ”I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We’ve fostered, we’ve tried IVF and we’ve hanai’d,”...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans
Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former TV news anchor Brenton Awa pulled off a come-from-behind win in the race for the state Senate seat that represents Kunia, the North Shore and parts of Windward Oahu. The race came down to the last batch of 10,000 ballots for Oahu. Those results were released...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
KITV.com
Veterans Day events in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will hold a veterans day ceremony from 10am to 11:30am on Veterans Day. The Oahu Veterans Council is sponsoring the event, and the guest speaker will be from the marine corps.
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
KITV.com
'It's great to see the support': dozens mark Veterans Day at Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While many took this Veterans Day off, others were hard at work conducting ceremonies to honor those who serve and have served their country. Dozens convened at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl for a morning of song and ceremony in veneration of veterans living and those who have passed.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I had a purpose’: UH student shares remarkable career of service to her country
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kristi Koplin has worn a couple of different uniforms that both represent the United States of America. There’s the athletic uniform she wore as a member of the USA national bobsledding team, and there’s her military uniform. “I’m a Major in the Army,” she said....
LIST: Can you name Hawaii’s most popular cars?
Tempus Logix is a vehicle transportation company that came up with the top cars you will spot while living in or visiting Hawaii.
Comments / 0