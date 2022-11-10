ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer

COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire

COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire Department responded to a large residential fire at 10 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred at a home under renovation on the 6000 block of Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. The cause of the fire is still...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday

BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12

District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men charged with felonies after Highway M burglary

COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County. Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage. Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Woman seriously injured in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY — A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Jean Jewell, 54, was travelling southbound on Missouri Route 15 about four miles outside of Shelbina. The woman travelled of the right side of the road, and overturning her vehicle. Jewell was transported to...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia residents injured after crash on Route WW

BOONE COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. According to the highway patrol, Victoria Swearengin, 33, attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of Matthew Amburgey's vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter

With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian. Starting...
COLUMBIA, MO

