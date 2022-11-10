Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
Apartment complex improves security measures to protect residents against suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is continuing its investigation into a suspected prowler involved in five different burglaries. All of the incidents involved female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, according to the police, though they believe his activity may be escalating.
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
Journal helps police find a 2009 Missouri teen thrill killer
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The legislation that could have granted a teen killer a parole hearing has been overturned. Under the current law, a person sentenced to prison for 15 years or more who was a minor at the time of sentencing, can be eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Unless they have been found guilty of first or second degree murder.
KOMU
Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire Department responded to a large residential fire at 10 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred at a home under renovation on the 6000 block of Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. The cause of the fire is still...
KOMU
'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children. "I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011...
Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is asking for help in identifying a "suspected prowler" targeting women in Columbia. CPD said in a press release that it believe several incidents since August are related: Aug. 9: Burglary report at the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The suspect entered an apartment of a woman while The post Columbia police warn public of ‘suspected prowler’ targeting women appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday
BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with second-degree stalking on Wednesday after police say he entered a store six times in two hours and made an employee feel unsafe. Isom Roberts, 32, allegedly went into the store where the woman was working twice, stared and swore at her. The third time he went The post Police: Columbia man who left bloody handprint on store window charged with stalking appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
DBRL Board agrees to send statement to Sec. Ashcroft on youth book restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a message of opposition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office regarding a proposed new rule. It would require that all state-funded libraries restrict minors from checking out books that the library labels "age-inappropriate." It also...
abc17news.com
Humane society seeks community’s help to identify man accused of breaking into shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Central Missouri Humane Society needs the public's help to identify a man accused of breaking into the shelter on Wednesday night. This video provided by the Central Missouri Humane Society shows a man breaking into the building on Nov. 9. According to a press release, the...
KOMU
Two men charged with felonies after Highway M burglary
COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County. Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage. Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000...
KOMU
Woman seriously injured in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY — A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Jean Jewell, 54, was travelling southbound on Missouri Route 15 about four miles outside of Shelbina. The woman travelled of the right side of the road, and overturning her vehicle. Jewell was transported to...
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
abc17news.com
University of Missouri chancellor condemns racism ahead of Faculty Council statement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) University of Missouri Chancellor Mun Choi condemned racism and discrimination in a statement released Thursday ahead of a meeting where the MU Faculty Council is expected to discuss its own statement. A link to the letter was posted on the MU Twitter account a little before noon.
KOMU
Columbia residents injured after crash on Route WW
BOONE COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Boone County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. According to the highway patrol, Victoria Swearengin, 33, attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of Matthew Amburgey's vehicle.
KOMU
Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter
With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian. Starting...
Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia
Two Columbia drivers had serious injuries after one turned in front of the other early Thursday on Route WW at El Chaparral Avenue. The post Drivers suffer serious injuries in crash east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0