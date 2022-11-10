ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Titusville Herald

Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

WIS_FG Van Zelst 32, 4:14. IOWA_Kal.Johnson 4 run (Stevens kick), 10:24. IOWA_DeJean 32 interception return (Stevens kick), 1:58. WIS_Lewis 51 pass from Mertz (Van Zelst kick), :52. Fourth Quarter. IOWA_Petras 1 run (Stevens kick), 13:52. IOWA_FG Stevens 44, 2:54. A_69,250. WISIOWA. First downs1111. Total Net Yards227146. Rushes-yards31-5145-52 Passing17694. Punt Returns3-185-85.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Senior day: The N.C. A&T Aggies are set to host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

North Carolina A&T has won back-to-back match ups against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The last one ended in a 21-18 win for the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Today the Aggies look for three in a row against Charleston Southern and their seventh win in a row this season putting the Aggies one step closer to claiming their first (and last) Big South title.
GREENSBORO, NC
Titusville Herald

Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops. But Bacot made 10 of 12 shots after halftime. Teammate Caleb Love added 25 points. The Tar Heels made 20 of 28 shots after halftime for 71%. Dalton Bolon scored 16 points to lead the Cougars, who led 50-43 at halftime and shot 49%.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Titusville Herald

No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 15 North Carolina didn't squander its first chance to clinch a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and UNC's defense came up with key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 on Saturday night, a win that claimed the league's Coastal Division title.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Injury watch: N.C. A&T freshmen QB Eli Brickhandler avoids surgery

3-star North Carolina A&T freshmen QB Eli Brickhandler made his collegiate debut against Duke in the third game of the season this year. By all accounts, Brickhandler looked good against the Devils in the loss with crisp passes and agile feet. Brickhander was again able to see the field against...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

South Point at Dudley

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - South Point goes up to Greensboro and pull a shocker as they beat Dudley. In the win, the Red Raiders put 74 points on the board against a team that only gave up 63 points the entire season.
GREENSBORO, NC
High School Football PRO

Greensboro, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHARLOTTE, NC
AllTarHeels

Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest

North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina. Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
livingnewdeal.org

Travels with the WPA State Guides: North Carolina A&T, Greensboro, NC

The American Guide Series, produced by the Federal Writers’ Project, is one of the most well-known WPA projects. Written as a collection of travel guides, the series included suggested tour routes as well as essays on the history and culture of each U.S. state and territory. Major U.S. cities and several regions were also given their own separate guidebooks.
GREENSBORO, NC
verticalmag.com

Summit Aviation celebrates its move to Greensboro

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Summit Aviation Inc., a Greenwich AeroGroup company., held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location in Greensboro, North Carolina. Summit Aviation Manufacturing was formed in 2014 when Greenwich AeroGroup retained the manufacturing side of then-owned Atlantic Aero upon its divestiture to Landmark...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Spectrum News: Dr. Nido Qubein’s Journey To Becoming HPU President

This Spectrum News story about High Point University President Nido Qubein aired across North Carolina. Spectrum News Anchor Tim Boyum calls Dr. Qubein “one of the most fascinating university presidents in the country.” The story honors President Qubein for his tireless work in transforming High Point University from a small, quiet school to a distinguished and accomplished university, which now attracts families from all 50 states and 50 countries.
HIGH POINT, NC

