Veterans Day 2022 store hours for Walmart, Target, CVS, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants
Veterans Day 2022 is Friday, Nov. 11. It is an annual day to honor men and women who served in the U.S. military. Veterans Day, which celebrates the service of all military veterans, is sometimes confused with Memorial Day, the holiday in late May that honors those who died while serving in the military.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0