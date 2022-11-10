“Athletes tell the craziest lies to her” – Israel Adesanya hysterically reveals to Taylor Rooks he once “busted a nut” to make weight

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally face off in a much-anticipated fight at UFC 281. UFC 281 has all the makings of a major showcase with plenty of big fights across the card. Even with two championships prepared for the evening, fans have their eyes on the battle between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. These two men have a reputation for action and are the perfect pairing to produce a “Fight of the Year” candidate. Poirier is coming off the longest time of his career and is ready to get back in there for what should be a fan-friendly affair.

