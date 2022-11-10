With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.

