NASCAR: Legitimate threat emerging to Chase Elliott?
Chase Elliott has won the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award after each of the last four Cup Series seasons. Could that streak come to an end this year?. Voting for the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters for the 2022 NASCAR season opened up at 12:00 p.m. ET this past Tuesday, November 8, and it is set to conclude at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 30.
NASCAR: Could Joe Gibbs Racing pull a surprise move?
Ty Gibbs is seen as a shoo-in to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, but confirmation hasn’t been made. Kyle Busch announced in mid-September that he would be ending a 15-year relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing him to reunite with Chevrolet.
Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners
Kaulig Racing driver Landon Cassill says a favorite interview technique of reporters also works quite well in negotiations. The post Keep Landon Cassill Talking, or the NASCAR Veteran Will Take You to the Cleaners appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why
Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed frustration on his podcast this week that his JRM drivers didn't race Ty Gibbs aggressively at Phoenix but a closer look reveals that he was a main reason why. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits Frustration After His Drivers Failed to Race Ty Gibbs Aggressively at Phoenix, and His Mixed Messages Are a Big Reason Why appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Surprising Chase Elliott Stat Unearthed a Preposterous Fact About Glen Wood and the 1960 NASCAR Season
Chase Elliott did something that hadn't happened in NASCAR since 1960. How Glen Wood pulled off the same feat that year boggles the mind. The post A Surprising Chase Elliott Stat Unearthed a Preposterous Fact About Glen Wood and the 1960 NASCAR Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could become the next driver-owners
With Jimmie Johnson returning to the NASCAR Cup Series, now as a driver-owner, there are a few drivers who stand out as candidates to make a similar move. Jimmie Johnson set the NASCAR world on fire when he announced his return to the Cup Series for 2023, now as a driver-owner for Petty GMS Motorsports. While it is unclear his exact stake in the ownership of the organization, Johnson is the latest of several driver-owners in the sport.
NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano
Jimmie Johnson started a tradition among NASCAR Cup Series champions, and it will continue when the 2021 and '22 winners next meet. The post NASCAR Champions Have Kept a Secret Since 2011, and Now Kyle Larson Will Pass It Along to Joey Logano appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NHRA: Brittany Force re-sets national Top Fuel speed record (see video); is 2nd championship next?
The third of four daughters of drag racing icon John Force has hopes set on earning a second career championship this weekend
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward
Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed his emotional response after the news of Coy Gibbs' death, how he can relate to Ty's situation from his own experience, and his plans to dramatically change how he treats the 2022 Xfinity Series champion in the future. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has Emotional Conversation About Ty Gibbs Losing His Father, How He Can Relate, and His Plans to Dramatically Change How He Treats the Driver Going Forward appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The NFL heads to Munich, Germany, for the first time in history, where the Seattle Seahawks will square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Sunday, November 13 (11/13/2022). The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Front Row Motorsports Ends Another Historical Season
In another year of “firsts”, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will celebrate its first NASCAR championship during Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tenn. from November 30 through December 1. Zane Smith and the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team secured FRM’s first championship by winning last week’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Kyle Busch’s Season Is Over, but the Wheels Continue to Turn
Kyle Busch reached into the NASCAR Cup Series for the crew chief who'll handle his No. 51 Chevy in the truck series. The post Kyle Busch’s Season Is Over, but the Wheels Continue to Turn appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Christopher Bell Didn’t Win the Championship 4 But Wins the Prize for the Wildest 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Christopher Bell had an eventful final 10 weeks of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season full of ups and downs. The post Christopher Bell Didn’t Win the Championship 4 But Wins the Prize for the Wildest 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins
After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
