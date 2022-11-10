“Referees in Spain lack empathy,” Gerard Pique differentiate between officiating in La Liga and Premier League

Read full article on original website
Shakira set to move to Miami with two children after thrashing out agreement with Barcelona legend
SHAKIRA is set to move to Miami next year with her two children as part of an agreement thrashed out between her and Gerard Pique's lawyers at a marathon 12-hour meeting. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star will relocate to Florida with sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early in the New Year according to Catalan press.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar
Brazil heads to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. A look at their roster confirms why that's the case. The post World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
Lionel Messi explains how Pep Guardiola 'did a lot of harm' to football
Lionel Messi says Pep Guardiola is so good that he's harmed football.
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad
The 2022 World Cup is now just one week away from starting, with the last Premier League fixtures before the break set to take place this week. Manchester City will take on Brentford in their last fixture before the tournament kicks off, in a game they will be desperate to win to keep league leaders Arsenal within arms reach.
Real Madrid 'fed up' with Vinicius Junior treatment in La Liga
Real Madrid concerned over rough treatment of VInicius Junior in La Liga games and lack of protection.
Netherlands squad to meet migrant workers at Qatar World Cup
The Netherlands squad will meet migrant workers who helped build the stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Friday. The team will meet a group of about 20 migrants on Nov. 17 to talk about their working conditions and to give them the opportunity to join the players in training.
Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow...
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
Video – Former Inter Striker Hernan Crespo Remembers Header Against Ajax: “Come Fly With Me”
Former Inter striker Hernan Crespo used Social Media to remember a stunning goal he scored for the club against Ajax in the Champions League. The ex-Argentina international rose highest to meet a Christian Vieri cross and power home a header in 2002, as Inter won 2-1 against their opponents at the Amsterdam Arena, with Crespo netting twice.
Qatar 2022: Spain's Luis Enrique leaves Sergio Ramos out, submits youthful World Cup roster
Luis Enrique released his final roster of 26 players on Friday, with the competition set to begin on November 20. Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara were left off the team, though, in favor of a younger look. Get the lowdown on who will be representing La Roja in Qatar 2022.
Clash Against Atalanta Will Be Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi’s 250th In Serie A, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is set for his 250th Serie A match on the bench when his side face Atalanta tomorrow. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 46-year-old is set to reach the milestone in the clash at the Gewiss Stadium, Inter’s final competitive match of 2022 before the World Cup break.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Argentina name injured Paulo Dybala in squad as Spain leave out Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara have missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad as Luis Enrique opted for youth as La Seleccion ramp up preparations for Qatar. The 2010 winners have maintained a wealth of experience in the shape of Sergio Busquets, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Morata.Elsewhere the Netherlands have selected an exciting squad with Xavi Simons the standout pick, with the PSV starlet causing havoc recently as the Dutch giants outplayed and beat Arsenal. Louis Van Gaal’s squad has both strength and pace, while there is also flair running through the side, with Cody Gakpo another skilful option....
