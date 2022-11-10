“Pepi robbed…the MLS has Berhalter at gunpoint,”- Fans react as USA’s 26-man Qatar FIFA World Cup squad is overloaded with MLS players

Hidetoshi Nakata, Ali Daei, Park Ji-Sung -- in the history of the FIFA World Cup, there has been no shortage of Asian players that have shone on football's biggest stage. And with the World Cup once again here, returning to Asian soil for the first time since Japan and South Korea co-hosted the competition in 2002, there are plenty who will be hoping it is their turn in the spotlight.

9 HOURS AGO