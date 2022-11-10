ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

By LUJAIN JO, JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LO6LI_0j5bKRhS00

The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways lashed out Thursday at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup , saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries.

Akbar Al Baker's comments show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.

Speaking from Qatar's vast Hamad International Airport as officials unveiled an expansion there, Al Baker made a point to note it had taken Skytrax's Best Airport Award from Singapore Changi Airport in the last two years.

“We always rub salt into the wound of our competitor, and of course, our adversaries, as you can see the measure of the negative media campaign against my beloved country Qatar,” he said. “Because people cannot accept that a small country like the state of Qatar has won the world's largest sporting event.”

He added: “Congratulations to Qatar, my beloved country.” Some officials attending the news conference clapped in response.

His combativeness continued into a brief two-question news conference. Later asked about how the airport would transform to handle the influx of World Cup visitors, Al Baker responded: “I do know why this question is being asked because there have always been rumors against the capacity we will be able to handle.”

Al Baker, who long has served as Qatar Airways CEO, has made controversial comments in the past, including suggesting that women can't run airlines and for calling American carriers “crap” and that their passengers were “always being served by grandmothers." He later apologized for both remarks.

However, his hard-changing, confrontational approach carries into negotiations with manufacturers and others. Qatar Airways is now involved in a lawsuit with Airbus over its claims that its long-range Airbus A350s are seeing their fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate."

Both Hamad International Airport, a $15 billion airport that opened in 2014, and its former hub Doha International Airport will be handling incoming flights for the World Cup.

Al Baker said Qatar Airways, one of the major Gulf airlines that benefit from connecting East-West travel, had cut out 18 destinations from its schedules to allow for additional flights coming into Doha. He said authorities expected over a million people to pass through the two airports during the tournament.

“We have already made sure that all the capacity that are involved with extra flights and charter flights meet the maximum capacity per hour of each of the two airports,” Al Baker said. "So we are very well positioned in order to cater for this very large influx of passengers.”

Al Baker spoke at an event marking an expansion at Hamad International Airport, which he said will grow its capacity from 40 million passengers to 58 million. He said he hoped future expansions would grow it to handle 75 million passengers. That expansion includes The Orchard, an indoor tropical garden with 300 trees and 25,000 plants, as well as a large water feature.

A similar indoor garden is at Singapore Changi Airport, a design that Al Baker previously accused that airport of stealing from Qatar. Officials at Changi Airport have dismissed the allegation and its Jewel garden, complete with an indoor waterfall, opened in 2019.

“We don’t want it to be the biggest hub in the world," Al Baker said, a nod at nearby Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel. "But we in Qatar always look at quality. And this is what we will deliver.”

———

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States. The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21. Before the World Cup...
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 team guides part 22: Canada

This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
ESPN

Netherlands squad to meet migrant workers at Qatar World Cup

The Netherlands squad will meet migrant workers who helped build the stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar, coach Louis van Gaal said on Friday. The team will meet a group of about 20 migrants on Nov. 17 to talk about their working conditions and to give them the opportunity to join the players in training.
FOX Sports

World Cup Group A Team Guides: Qatar

Group A of the World Cup is a fascinating quartet in every way. Host Qatar and Ecuador square off Nov. 20 to open the tournament. Senegal, the African champion, has its best team ever, while the Netherlands is looking to make yet another deep run after missing out on 2018.
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Almoez Ali named in Qatar squad by hosts

Qatar's all-time top scorer Almoez Ali is set to lead his side's attack at the 2022 World Cup after being named in their 26-man squad. Ali has 42 goals in 85 games for his country, who are hosting the tournament. Manager Felix Sanchez has named a squad who all play...
cryptopotato.com

Upland and FIFA Officially Launch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Metaverse Experience

[PRESS RELEASE – PALO ALTO, California, 10th November 2022]. – FIFA and Upland have agreed to a multi-year partnership, starting with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. – The first of its kind partnership allows football fans from around the world to get a better understanding of Web3 and how to enjoy and benefit from a gamified metaverse experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sporting News

Qatar World Cup squad 2022: All 26 players on host nation's roster

Host status secured Qatar's route to the FIFA 2022 World Cup, as they break new ground in the competition with their first appearance on the main stage. Despite the controversy over FIFA's decision to select Qatar as the competition hosts, the Middle East now awaits its first World Cup, with Qatar under pressure to perform.
Front Office Sports

FIFA Bans ‘Human Rights For All’ Danish World Cup Practice Jerseys

The Danish national team wanted to protest Qatar’s many human rights abuses by wearing practice jerseys that said “human rights for all” at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But FIFA reportedly rejected the team’s uniform request, saying the shirts fell in the category of jerseys sporting political messages — which the organization prohibits during the World Cup.
ESPN

French FA president Noel Le Graet: I'd rather we didn't wear rainbow armband in Qatar

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has said he would "rather" players didn't wear rainbow armbands at the World Cup in Qatar in support of LGBTQ+ rights. In September it was announced that all eight European countries who had qualified for the World Cup would wear the armband throughout the tournament as part of a 'One Love' campaign promoting inclusion and equality.
ABC News

ABC News

903K+
Followers
191K+
Post
514M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy