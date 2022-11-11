ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Crown: Who is Mohamed Al-Fayed and did he really buy Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson’s home?

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIz18_0j5bKH7Q00

The third episode of season five of The Crown is unlike the others. The focus of the episode is taken away from the royal family and instead, placed on Mohamed Al-Fayed .

Al-Fayed is the father of Dodi Fayed, the film producer who died alongside Diana, Princess of Wales in that fateful Paris car crash in 1997.

The billionaire businessman is also known for owning the Hôtel Ritz Paris, and formerly Harrods and Fulham FC.

But who is Mohamed Al-Fayed and what connection does he have to the royal family?

Who is Mohamed Al-Fayed?

Mohamed Al-Fayed, 93, is a sometimes controversial self-made billionaire businessman who was born in Egypt in 1929.

He is the eldest son of a primary school teacher and has four siblings. Along with his brothers, he founded a shipping company in Egypt which subsequently moved its headquarters to Genoa in Italy.

He moved to London in the Sixties, before he met the former ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum who enlisted Al-Fayed to help build up the Emirati city. Al-Fayed introduced serval British companies to the city and also became a financial advisor to the Sultan of Brunei Omar Ali Saifuddien III, in 1966.

Al-Fayed bought The Ritz hotel in Paris in 1979, and Harrods in London in 1984, but he sold the latter to Qatar Holdings, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, in 2010. He was also the owner of Fulham FC between 1997 to 2013.

Al-Fayed has fathered five children. His eldest son was Dodi Fayed who he shared with first wife, Saudi Arabian journalist Samira Khashoggi.

He also shares four children with second wife, Heini Al-Fayed: Camilla, Omar, Jasmine and Karim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJEII_0j5bKH7Q00

How is Mohamed Al-Fayed portrayed in The Crown?

In the opening scenes of episode three, a young Al-Fayed is shown in Egypt being fascinated by the visit of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson .

Later, he is shown buying The Ritz and asks his son, Dodi (played by Khalid Abdalla), to dismiss a Black server. Later discovering this server, Sydney Johnson (played by Jude Akuwudike), was the Duke of Windsor’s former personal valet for 30 years, Al-Fayed hires Johnson as his own valet to teach him the ways of the royal family.

Al-Fayed (played by Salim Daw) is depicted in the fictional series as being enamoured with the royal family, the show suggesting that Al-Fayed even bought Harrods just so he could meet the Queen Elizabeth II. In the episode, Al-Fayed is shown to be snubbed by the Queen, only to be introduced to Diana, Princess of Wales who he forms a friendship with.

Later in the series, Diana reveals that Al-Fayed had invited her and her sons, William and Harry to vacation with her in the south of France in the summer of 1997.

In reality, Diana did take her sons to vacation with the Fayeds that summer, which is where she met Dodi and formed a romantic connection with him. Dodi died alongside Diana when her car crashed in Paris in August 1997.

Did Mohamed Al-Fayed really buy Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson’s French home?

Elsewhere in the third episode of season five of The Crown , Al-Fayed is shown buying the Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s French home, Le Bois, in Bois de Boulogne, after Wallis Simpson died in 1986.

In reality, Al-Fayed did take out a 50-year lease on the 14-room, 19th century villa with the intention to turn it into a museum dedicated to the former King and his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVPPp_0j5bKH7Q00

Al-Fayed, who met the Windsors just once, told the New York Times at the time of Edward VIII’s and Simpson’s relationship: “It was the romance of the century. Here was a great king of a great empire, saying goodbye to it all for a beloved woman. And I had the chance to preserve the house where he lived and all these objects. They’re the heritage of Britain, which is my second home.”

After completing a $12 million (£10.4 million) restoration on the renamed “Villa Windsor” in 1990, Al-Fayed told People : “It’s like a mausoleum. It sometimes gives you the creeps—both of them having died here. But it’s still a happy place, a great fantasy which I love to live in.”

Al-Fayed still owns Villa Windsor but it is not open to the public.

Who was Sydney Johnson?

Another major player in episode three of season five of The Crown was Sydney Johnson, the former valet of Edward VIII who became Al-Fayed’s personal valet in his later life.

Johnson first appeared in The Crown in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene in season three, but season five showed just how much of an asset he was to Al-Fayed.

Johnson was born in the Bahamas and worked for the Duke of Windsor for 32 years after being hired at the age of 16. Johnson worked with Edwards VIII until the royal’s death in 1972 and resigned from his post in 1973 after his own wife’s death. According to a report from People this was because Wallis Simpson wouldn’t let him leave work after his wife’s passing to take care of his kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jdjj9_0j5bKH7Q00

Johnson was soon hired by Al-Fayed as his own personal valet. In 1986 Al-Fayed said after purchasing Villa Windsor: “Sydney is a dictionary. He’s a very cultured man. He got all these things out of boxes and safes and storage rooms, and he knows their history.”

Johnson died in 1990, aged 69. At the time of his death, Al-Fayed said: “[He] was truly a gentleman’s gentleman. We shall miss him very much.”

Did Mohamed Al-Fayed ever meet the Queen?

In The Crown , Al-Fayed is seen trying to meet the Queen but to no avail. In real life he did meet Her Majesty, and was pictured with the monarch several times at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’

Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Anita Durairaj

The British royal princess whose father was a Nazi SS officer

Princess Michael of KentCredti:Flickr user BigTallGuy (https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigtallguy/); CC-BY-2.0 Princess Michael of Kent is currently a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to Prince Michael of Kent who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Michael's grandfather was King George V and his father was Prince George, the Duke of Kent.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy