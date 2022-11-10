ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrants wave signs reading ‘help’ from windows of rescue ship after being blocked from disembarking

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Migrants who were blocked from disembarking a rescue ship docked in Italy launched a protest on board the vessel, waving signs and chanting “Help us.”

The Geo Barents arrived in Catania, on Sicily ’s east coast, on 7 November, but Italian authorities denied its safe port.

A total of 357 migrants, including minors, families and people with medical issues, were allowed to disembark, but those declared “non-vulnerable” were left on board.

On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that the remaining migrants were allowed to disembark.

Comments / 55

Gigi Godzilla
2d ago

Why do these people think they can just enter, illegally, no documentation, no citizenship? Come in legally or get the Hell out!

Reply(4)
69
AP_000302.cf667bfb8717449c842f42e14198e95b.1847
2d ago

Time for people to take care of their own country and quit invading other countries. It’s happening in my country USA 🇺🇸

Reply
50
Snooker
3d ago

Should be doing that in US, but democrats love the middle class paying for them.

Reply(3)
52
Related
Daily Mail

Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'

Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
The Independent

Migrant dragged out of view after shouting for help at Manston processing centre

A migrant trying to speak with the press at the Manston immigration processing centre was pinned against a fence and dragged out of view.A PA news agency photographer was taking pictures at the Kent site when a man inside started shouting “help” repeatedly and waving towards the cameras.He claimed he had been at the site for 30 days when staff members asked him to stop shouting.The man did not stop and was then captured by photographers being pinned against a fence by four or five staff members before being dragged away from the cameras.Milder weather means children can be heard...
The Independent

Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help

Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
BBC

Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger

About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
The Independent

Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’

A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
The US Sun

My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated

A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
The Independent

The Independent

