ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

People of Saudi Arabia will benefit from sustainability, says preservation expert

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kXU0_0j5bKETF00

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making great strides in protecting its wildlife and natural infrastructure, which everyone will reap the rewards from, according to a preservation expert.

Dr Mohammad Qurban from Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife spoke about the many ways the public can see positive differences from a more sustainable nation.

According to the Saudi Green Initiative, 16.9 per cent of the country’s land has already been dedicated to nature reserves, with 66,000km protected as of 2022.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What's not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. Fossil fuel emissions are the reason why negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the annual two-week conference, haggling over...
The Independent

Saudi government wants to be ‘held to account’ for climate action, says global energy CEO

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:One of the world’s leading energy futures experts has said the Saudi Green Initiative wants to be ‘held to account’ at SGI 2022, held this year in Sharm El-Sheikh.CEO of World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson spoke to The Independent about the initiative, “I’ve heard about nine levers of action, which are huge, and you can see the Kingdom with a big-mover advantage.”The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is continuing its commitment to become a world leader in sustainability and green technology, with much of those initiatives showcased at SGI 2022.Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here. Read More What are the aims of the Saudi Green Initiative 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh?CEO outlines how technology is helping Saudi Arabia battle climate changeSGI goal to plant 10 billion trees is ‘incredible’
maritime-executive.com

Mounting Problems for South Korea’s Shipbuilding Industry

South Korean shipbuilders, which had recently led the industry as their Chinese rivals grappled with COVID-19-related restrictions, are facing growing challenges. The shipyards recently slipped back into second place for new orders and now despite a growing labor shortage, the government refused entry to welders recruited from Vietnam. Experts recently...
The Independent

Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action

Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”.The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.The King has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn he told the Cop26 talks in Glasgow that the world has had enough of talking and commitments needed to be put into practice.But the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy will...
The Independent

Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding

Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
Phys.org

Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis

Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
The Independent

Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness

She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change. The trip took 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt and her pink e-bike — which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — more than four months. She crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula. Here mission is to raise awareness and urge world leaders gathered at the annual U.N. climate conference known as COP27 to take concrete...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ ahead of Autumn budget

Jeremy Hunt has warned the British public that some “difficult decisions” will be made for the upcoming autumn budget.Speaking about the tough times ahead with Sky News, he said: “We are a resilient country and we’ve faced much bigger challenges, frankly, in our history and we know that to deal with problems you have to face into them.”The chancellor said the announcement will also show “British compassion and support for the most vulnerable people,” and will “hold down the rises in energy prices.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Associated Press

African nations push for funding to adapt to climate change

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of...
The Independent

More than 40,000 migrants have made Channel crossing this year, government confirms

More than 40,000 migrants have made the Channel crossing this year, official figures show.It comes after nearly 1,000 people were found making the journey on small boats for the first time this month. They were split across just 22 vessels on Saturday, according to the government data.Channel crossings have been increasing in recent years, despite UK attempts to clamp down on journeys and bolster security along the French border.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe number this year is already thousands higher than for the whole of 2021. This is despite government plans to send asylum seekers to...
AFP

'Unstoppable' renewables help climate, security: experts at COP27

Russia's war in Ukraine has forced a short-term scramble for fossil fuels but the rise of solar, wind and other clean energies is "unstoppable", the head of International Renewable Energy Agency told AFP. Speaking at the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Francesco La Camera said market forces now all but ensure renewables will keep growing fast -- but also warned that the pace will need to double to prevent a climate catastrophe. The Ukraine war has led to a serious energy supply crunch and oil and gas price spikes that have forced especially European countries to quickly search for new suppliers as they head into winter.
energynow.ca

Pathways Alliance focuses on suite of technologies to advance net zero plan

CALGARY, Alberta – The Pathways Alliance, representing Canada’s largest oil sands producers, has released additional details on plans to progress innovative technologies to reduce emissions, as part of its unprecedented multi-phased plan to achieve the goal of net zero by 2050. The list of technologies underscores the Alliance’s...
rigzone.com

S. Arabia Starts Carbon Capture Center On Path To 2060 Goal

Saudi Arabia is establishing a facility on its eastern coast to capture carbon, as the world's biggest oil exporter looks to hit net zero by 2060. — Saudi Arabia is establishing a facility on its eastern coast to capture carbon, as the world’s biggest oil exporter seeks to reach its goal of neutralizing emissions by 2060.
The Independent

COP27: African political leaders call for action to stop young people’s “futures being stolen from them”

African political leaders today warned that the future of young people on the continent risked being “stolen” unless urgent action was taken to ensure opportunities delivered by a new green economy were adopted across the continent.Speaking at a special event at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) hosted by the international conservation charity Space for Giants, the audience at the Children and Youth Pavilion was warned that no group is more disenfranchised by climate change than young people, and especially the young people of Africa.President Uhuru Kenyatta, who recently left after two terms in office, said: “While there...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy