People of Saudi Arabia will benefit from sustainability, says preservation expert

Saudi Green Initiative:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is making great strides in protecting its wildlife and natural infrastructure, which everyone will reap the rewards from, according to a preservation expert.

Dr Mohammad Qurban from Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife spoke about the many ways the public can see positive differences from a more sustainable nation.

According to the Saudi Green Initiative, 16.9 per cent of the country’s land has already been dedicated to nature reserves, with 66,000km protected as of 2022.

