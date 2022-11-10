ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nathan Jones confirmed as new Southampton boss on three-and-a-half-year contract

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hq5s6_0j5bKBp400

Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Nathan Jones as the club’s new manager.

Former Luton boss Jones, 49, had been widely expected to take charge after the Saints sacked predecessor Ralph Hasenhuttl on Monday.

A club statement read: “Southampton is delighted to announce it has appointed Nathan Jones as its new men’s first-team manager.

“The 49-year-old joins from Luton, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at St Mary’s, where he will also be joined by first-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan.”

Saints had been given permission to approach Jones following Luton’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at Stoke on Tuesday and the Welshman will take charge of Saturday’s Premier League game at Liverpool.

Jones, who guided Luton to the Championship play-offs last season, said: “I’m really proud to be given this opportunity.

“I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.

“A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which doesn’t half help, and I feel really, really proud to be given the opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Hasenhuttl, who had been appointed in December 2018, was sacked after Sunday’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle had left them in the bottom three, with just one win in their last nine league games.

Former Brighton and Yeovil midfielder Jones has had two spells in charge of Luton, winning promotion from League Two before becoming Stoke boss in 2019.

Jones returned to Kenilworth Road 18 months later and guided them to a sixth-placed finish in the Championship last season before they lost to Huddersfield in the play-off semi-finals.

He added: “Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I’ve dreamt of that since I’ve become a coach or a manager.

“But this club in particular – because of how it’s run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wales boss Robert Page would not change anything about managerial career

Robert Page takes Wales to the World Cup this week admitting he would not change anything about a managerial career that once suffered FA Cup humiliation at Stourbridge.Page will become the first manager to lead Wales at two major tournaments when he oversees their first World Cup appearance for 64 years in Qatar.But Page, much like the competitive central defender who fought his way to the top flight at Watford, has not had always had it easy in management and still remembers December 13, 2016 as if it were yesterday.It was the day Page’s League One Northampton were beaten 1-0...
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs David Moyes to turn things around at West Ham

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has no doubt David Moyes will turn things around at West Ham.There are rumblings of unrest in the fanbase after the Hammers slipped to a ninth defeat in 15 matches, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1976.But Moyes has credit in the bank with the West Ham hierarchy after successive sixth and seventh-placed finishes, not to mention a Europa League semi-final just six months ago.Rodgers himself was under fire from supporters only a few weeks ago, but the club’s owners stood by him and a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium, courtesy of goals...
The Independent

Thomas Frank feels win at Man City all the sweeter against Erling Haaland

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his side’s stunning victory at Manchester City was all the sweeter coming against a side containing Erling Haaland.The return of the prolific Haaland to City’s starting line-up for the first time in five games after injury had been the headline news prior to Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.The Norwegian had scored 23 goals in his previous 17 City appearances but he was not only kept quiet by the Bees but completely overshadowed by Ivan Toney as Frank’s side snatched a surprise 2-1 win.Toney, seemingly with a point to prove after being omitted...
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Anything is possible for Tottenham in Champions League

Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League.Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.A thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday did at least help finish the first part of the campaign on a high with the club in fourth spot and already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.While Conte has been keen to play down expectations in recent months, when asked...
The Independent

Fulham vs Manchester United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Fulham host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.The fixture is the last to be played before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will therefore want to get through unscathed, while Serbia striker and Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has not been risked due to injury.Fulham could put a final flourish on what has been an impressive return to the Premier League by moving one point behind United with a win, while Erik ten Hag’s side will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa.Here’s...
The Independent

Ben Stokes credits England bowlers despite match-winning display in T20 World Cup final

Ben Stokes insisted he wasn’t England’s hero after producing another clutch display on the biggest stage to win the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.Stokes was once again England’s man of the moment as the all-rounder made his highest T20 score with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls down the stretch to hold off Pakistan.After his starring role in England’s 2019 World Cup victory in the 50-over format, Stokes produced the winning runs at the MCG to complete the white-ball set.But afterwards, Stokes was quick to praise Sam Curran’s pivotal bowling performance in the first innings, as the 24-year-old...
The Independent

Owen Farrell insists England have rediscovered mojo after Japan victory

Owen Farrell insists England have rediscovered their mojo after they warmed up for the main event of the autumn against New Zealand by crushing Japan 52-13 at Twickenham.A seven-try drubbing of underwhelming opposition was a significant improvement after the month began with a dismal upset by Argentina, Farrell emerging as the ringmaster of a welcome return to heads up rugby.Next up are New Zealand in a long-awaited fixture because of its sheer scarcity value – the All Blacks have visited Twickenham just once since 2015 with the nations meeting only twice over the last eight years.Farrell believes England enter Saturday’s...
The Independent

A look at England’s record in World Cup finals after their latest success

Sam Curran and Ben Stokes led England to a second T20 World Cup crown following a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne.It was England’s seventh limited-overs showpiece and the PA News Agency looks at how the trophies were won and lost with three victories and four defeats.1979, lost to West Indies by 92 runsEngland reached their first final in the second edition of the men’s World Cup, coming up against the reigning champions and falling well short at Old Trafford. The West Indians made 286 for nine as Viv Richards cracked 138 and Collis King smashed his way to 86....
The Independent

Ben Stokes fires England as they win T20 World Cup with victory over Pakistan

Ben Stokes once again delivered in the fiercest of pressure situations as England were crowned T20 World Cup champions after a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan.On a bowler-friendly pitch, Stokes anchored a chase of 138 with an over to spare with 52 not out from 49 balls as England became the first men’s side to hold ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously.England’s 2019 50-over World Cup hero had moments of fortune en route to his first T20 half-century in front of an 80,462-crowd, overwhelmingly made up of spellbound and lively Pakistan fans.Our superhero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6B23Rp0Kgi— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022But Stokes banished memories of the 2016 final in stunning fashion, retaining his composure despite the tricky surface and a vaunted Pakistan attack. Read More Hancock defends Sunak as ‘great’ PM amid resignation demands - liveBiden will work with GOP if they take House in midterms - live100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine - latest
The Independent

Jos Buttler ends debate over identity of England’s greatest white-ball player

By leading England’s quest to become double world champions, Jos Buttler has ended any lingering debate over the identity of the country’s greatest ever white-ball player.Buttler has been central to the dramatic re-evaluation of England from plodding also-rans to pioneering pace-setters and now boasts the glittering CV to match.On a famous Lord’s evening in 2019 he was in the middle of the action in the most literal sense, breaking the stumps to complete a run out that secured a first World Cup crown after 44 years of varied failure.In Australia over the past few weeks he has been even more...
The Independent

England’s World Cup game by game as they are crowned champions

England were crowned T20 World Cup champions after a nail-biting five-wicket win over Pakistan as Ben Stokes delivered in the fiercest of pressure situations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how England performed throughout the tournament.Super 12s, Oct 22: Beat Afghanistan by five wicketsVictory to start our #T20WorldCup campaign! 💪Next stop, Melbourne 🏟Scorecard: https://t.co/g9Y8iaOHeT pic.twitter.com/6nTck6F8C6— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 22, 2022A clinical display with the ball set England up for a winning start in Perth, with the Afghans bowled in the final over for an under-powered 112. But the chance to deliver a...
The Independent

England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup

England has beaten Pakistan by five wickets to claim the T20 World Cup after a nail-biting final in Melbourne.This footage shows the moment players embraced one another in triumph after Ben Stokes led the team to victory.Stokes produced his highest-ever T20 score, landing an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls.Their narrow win over Pakistan will see England lift the T20 trophy for the second time. The final score was England, 138-5, Pakistan, 137-8, on Sunday, 13 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squadGareth Southgate suggests England will ignore plea to avoid human-rights discussionsGareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad
The Independent

Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars

Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy