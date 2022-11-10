ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Panthers pour it on Falcons in 25-15 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maybe it was the weather, maybe it was the short week, or maybe it was the Atlanta Falcons suffering a complete meltdown. Either way, the Carolina Panthers bested their NFC South rival with a well-played game on all sides of the ball. The Panthers defeated the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Tennessean

4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos

Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 10 top plays: Panthers face Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The Carolina Panthers are battling the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. The NFC South rivals are both aiming for a win coming off losses in Week 9. The Falcons (5-4) most recently defeated the Panthers (2-7) on a game-winning field goal in overtime when the two met in Week 7.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Falcons Offense Looks Dark and Gloomy in Loss vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons are frustrated after falling to the Carolina Panthers 25-15 Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Falcons struggled to get any momentum on offense throughout the night, scoring just three points in the first half. The Panthers had slightly more success running the football and put pressure on the Falcons by taking a two-score lead into the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA

