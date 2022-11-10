ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose unhappy with Knicks?

Russell Westbrook may not be the only former MVP who is due for a change. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose spoke with reporters on Thursday and made some interesting comments about his reduced role this season. “I’m in the unknown,” said Rose, per SportsNet New York. “I’m trying to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

NBA Champion LeBron James Shows Up To Lakers Game Dressed as Late Rapper Takeoff

To honor the life of fallen rapper Takeoff, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James made a gesture that has the internet buzzing. Before Sunday’s game against James’ hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers forward arrived dressed like the deceased rapper in a dark suit, with a white shirt, black tie, shades, and a Jesus medallion. He posted a photo on his Instagram page along with an identical picture of Takeoff dressed in the same outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night

Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy