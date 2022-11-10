Dejounte Murray is biggest reason Atlanta Hawks are 7-4

Despite the Atlanta Hawks losing to the Utah Jazz at home on Wednesday night, 119-125, the Hawks are still 7-4, first in Southeast division, and fourth in the Eastern Conference. This is the best start for Atlanta since 2016, when they went 8-2 in their first 10 games. Wednesday night after the Hawks game Jon Chuckery explained why Dejounte Murray is the biggest reason the Hawks have gotten off to this good start.

When you think about Dejounte Murray’s first few games with the Hawks the first two games that come to mind are the Knicks and Pelicans game. In the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, not only did Dejounte Murray set his new career high with 36 points, but he also put the team on his back in the second half after Trae Young missed most of the second half after suffering a left eye contusion, Dejounte helped lead the Hawks’ comeback from a 23 point deficit and win in MSG. Dejounte Murray saved the Hawks from an L that night, and he wasn’t done coming to the Hawks’ rescue

The other game you think about when you think about Dejounte Murray’s first few games with the Atlanta Hawks is the very next game after the Knicks game and that is the New Orleans Pelicans game simply because of the fact that he hit a game-tying shot over CJ McCollum right before time expired in regulation. Dejounte also racked up his first triple-double with the Hawks scoring 22 points, dishing out 11 assists, snagging 10 rebounds, and on top of all of that showing his tenacity on the defensive end and swiping three steals as well. The Hawks went on to win that game against the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime 124-121. Dejounte Murray again for the second straight game saved the Hawks from an L.

Jon Chuckery says “The number one reason that the Hawks are 7-4 is because “they have Dejounte Murray, and he’s been outstanding all season long.” Chuckery has been impressed with Murray’s all around game saying “his offense, defense, and just his overall presence on the court, his leadership.” Jon also says “You can tell that he played for Gregg Popovich. He looks like a San Antonio Spurs player.”

Dejounte Murray has been an efficient scorer, excellent facilitator, tenacious and aggressive defender, and a leader that brings energy for the other guys to feed off of night in and night out, and that is exactly what the Atlanta Hawks expected and needed out of Dejounte Murray, and they will continue to need it all season long, and hopefully his great season continues all the way to the NBA Finals with the Atlanta Hawks.