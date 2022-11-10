ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CDC investigating deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zlbw9_0j5bGlpc00

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal officials are investigating a listeria outbreak across multiple states that has killed at least one person and hospitalized 13 others.

As of Wednesday, 16 people in six states have fallen ill to the outbreak that officials believe is connected to deli meat and cheese, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

"Epidemiological and laboratory data show that meat and cheese from deli counters contaminated with listeria are making people sick," the CDC said in a statement. "Investigators are still working to identify any specific products or delis that may be contaminated with the outbreak strain."

Seven of the cases were reported in New York where five people bought sliced deli meat or cheese from at least one NetCost Market grocery location with cases from other states saying they purchased such goods from delis as well.

The one death was reported in Maryland, officials said, adding that a woman who got sick amid the outbreak also suffered a lost pregnancy.

The illnesses were reported between April 17 of last year and Sept. 29, but officials state that "the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses."

The CDC is warning those at high risk of suffering severe listeria illness, including those who are pregnant or aged 65 or older, to abstain from eating meat or cheese from any deli counter unless the food has been reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit beforehand.

Along with New York and Maryland, cases have been reported in California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Listeria is a bacteria that once ingested spreads beyond the gut to other parts of body, the CDC said, adding that symptoms of severe illness often appear within two weeks of eating contaminated food.

Walter Johnson Jr
2d ago

This type of things are happening far too many times now. Something has to be done better to stop this.

