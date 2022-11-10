Effective: 2022-11-13 04:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High rip current risk this morning on state park beaches will start to decrease this afternoon.

GULF COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO