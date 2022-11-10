Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash Victim Who Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore ID'd: Police
Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle through a busy intersection over the weekend. Antonio Warrington, 43, was shot repeatedly on Sunday, Nov. 13 by an unknown shooter, causing him to crash and leaving him listed in critical condition until he reportedly died, officials announced.
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested
Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on November 7. A suspect has been arrested.
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
Homeless man gunned down in Essex
A homeless man was gunned down in Baltimore County now the residents in the Essex area where it happened are gathering to show their support for the man who died.
'Catastrophic explosion' at Gaithersburg apartment injures at least 12 people
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters in Montgomery County are responding to a "catastrophic explosion" and fire in Gaithersburg that has sent at least 10 people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex...
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. left a man dead, and a roadway closed Tuesday morning as police investigate at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Southern Avenue Southeast, right by the D.C.-Maryland state line, after a report of a shooting around 5:50 a.m.
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in fatal road rage shooting
CHEVERLY, Md. — Maryland State Police released video Monday of a fatal road rage shooting that occurred in March on Route 50 in Cheverly. The case is still unsolved, and police are hoping someone may recognize the driver or the car shown and come forward with information. The video...
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
'This is a baby that was shot': Police reviewing video of shooting of 9-year-old inside Glen Burnie home
BALTIMORE -- Police activity awoke many residents in a Glen Burnie community early Sunday.A 9-year-old child was inside a home after midnight when he was shot in his chest. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.Anne Arundel County Police is reviewing home surveillance video camera and still investigating after gunfire came through the front door of a home on Lindera Court.No arrests have been made. Police are searching for evidence to determine if the house was targeted or if the shooting was an accident."I just hate to see children suffer like that," neighbor Barry Merritt...
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully
BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized in critical condition. Montgomery County fire crews described the explosion as catastrophic, and the building partially collapsed. A preliminary investigation is still underway to figure out exactly what happened.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
