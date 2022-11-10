ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleweekly.com

Words of Loving

When it comes to opera based on historical fact, the words have to come first. In what was billed as a "libretto workshop," the public had its first look at an ambitious new opera Thursday at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. The 50-minute read-through of librettist Jessica Murphy Moo's script for a co-commissioned work based on the life of marriage rights pioneers Richard and Mildred Loving showcased the lyrics and the general plot outline of a historic love story, and legal case, that has already been recounted in numerous books, documentaries and feature films.
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

65th Urbanna Oyster Festival draws a crowd

URBANNA—The 65th annual Urbanna Oyster Festival was held Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. Sunny weather in the 70s drew tens of thousands to what is believed to be among the largest Oyster Festivals ever. Former Urbanna Oyster Festival Foundation (UOFF) board member Kathy Vesley-Massey served as grand...
URBANNA, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College

For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
travelnoire.com

Bring Brunch Home With This Black-Owned Wine Company

The era of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time. We experienced many losses and struggled with unexpected difficulties. But it has also given rise to many positive changes. People found creative ways to adapt and pivot. New entrepreneurs were made and businesses were born. One such business that...
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Half-Shell Heaven

“I can’t think of much in the water that isn’t supported by oysters,” says Sarah Matheson Harris. “They foster such a robust eco-system.”. Matheson Harris is the owner and chief marketing officer of Matheson Oyster Co., a newly launched oyster farm located in her hometown of Gloucester, Va.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Calling all developers: Richmond seeks proposals for City Center project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention Center,”...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy