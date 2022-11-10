Read full article on original website
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
styleweekly.com
Words of Loving
When it comes to opera based on historical fact, the words have to come first. In what was billed as a "libretto workshop," the public had its first look at an ambitious new opera Thursday at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. The 50-minute read-through of librettist Jessica Murphy Moo's script for a co-commissioned work based on the life of marriage rights pioneers Richard and Mildred Loving showcased the lyrics and the general plot outline of a historic love story, and legal case, that has already been recounted in numerous books, documentaries and feature films.
Rappahannock Record
65th Urbanna Oyster Festival draws a crowd
URBANNA—The 65th annual Urbanna Oyster Festival was held Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. Sunny weather in the 70s drew tens of thousands to what is believed to be among the largest Oyster Festivals ever. Former Urbanna Oyster Festival Foundation (UOFF) board member Kathy Vesley-Massey served as grand...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College
For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
Williamsburg woman's mission to honor late-grandfather lands her at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is hitting the screens Thursday night. If you're planning to see the blockbuster film, make sure you keep an eye out for this name when the credits roll: William (Billy) Graham. Billy Graham was an artist, actor and writer. He was the...
travelnoire.com
Bring Brunch Home With This Black-Owned Wine Company
The era of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a trying time. We experienced many losses and struggled with unexpected difficulties. But it has also given rise to many positive changes. People found creative ways to adapt and pivot. New entrepreneurs were made and businesses were born. One such business that...
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
styleweekly.com
Half-Shell Heaven
“I can’t think of much in the water that isn’t supported by oysters,” says Sarah Matheson Harris. “They foster such a robust eco-system.”. Matheson Harris is the owner and chief marketing officer of Matheson Oyster Co., a newly launched oyster farm located in her hometown of Gloucester, Va.
NBC12
Calling all developers: Richmond seeks proposals for City Center project
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a smattering of properties in downtown Richmond, but could become a 20-block area revitalization effort called the City Center Innovation District. “City Center is the donut hole in downtown Richmond, the area that is immediately across the street from the Greater Richmond Convention Center,”...
Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode rescheduled
The episode's broadcast was rescheduled due to the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards' 30-minute pre-show.
Richmond's new Moxy hotel offers bar check-in
A newer Marriott brand, Moxy is targeted to the Millennial demographic and described by Shamin CEO Neil Amin as “bar-centric.”
WAVY News 10
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
‘Holly Jolly’ Lakeside Farmers’ Market taking place this Friday
The Holly Jolly Market is a particularly festive version of the year-round Lakeside Farmers market on Lakeside Avenue. Attendees can buy holiday gifts from over 35 local artists, crafters and vendors. Attendees will also be able to enjoy festive music as well as food and drinks from local food trucks.
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Mission BBQ giving out free sandwiches on Veterans Day
Mission BBQ restaurants across the nation will be going the extra mile by offering all veterans a free sandwich of their choice on Veterans Day.
Bye-bye Bar Louie; new restaurant is moving into old Short Pump space
The former Bar Louie will be torn down to make room for Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille near Short Pump Town Center.
Dress up as a dinosaur to help beat this world record at Dorey Park in Henrico
All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
WATCH NOW: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney makes major real estate tax announcement
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
Is the American flag flown at half-staff on Veterans Day?
Each year on Nov. 11 Americans nationwide take the day to honor military heroes and their service to our country with Veterans Day. As a national holiday, you may be left wondering how to fly your flag to properly honor the day.
