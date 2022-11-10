When it comes to opera based on historical fact, the words have to come first. In what was billed as a "libretto workshop," the public had its first look at an ambitious new opera Thursday at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. The 50-minute read-through of librettist Jessica Murphy Moo's script for a co-commissioned work based on the life of marriage rights pioneers Richard and Mildred Loving showcased the lyrics and the general plot outline of a historic love story, and legal case, that has already been recounted in numerous books, documentaries and feature films.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO