Tunisia’s leaders trumpeted the news of a recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a $1.9 billion rescue package aimed at addressing the country’s deepening financial crisis. After more than a year of protracted talks, the deal — which still needs to go through an IMF executive board vote in December — is being presented by Tunisian President Kais Said as a vindication of his leadership. However, the absence of consensus around the reforms underpinning the agreement ultimately could torpedo the agreement and, potentially, Said’s presidency.

1 HOUR AGO